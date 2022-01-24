Thin Film Drugs Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Thin Film Drugs Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Thin Film Drugs Market report.

It is projected to grow from USD 8.16 billion in 2021 to USD 16.27 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.5% in the 2021-2028 period. The fall in CAGR is attributable to the market returning to pre-pandemic levels once the pandemic is over.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Thin Film Drugs Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

The global market is driven by various factors. However, the predominant aspect that is estimated to drive the market is the advancements in this novel drug delivery. Various companies around the globe are focusing on investment in this emerging form of drug delivery owing to a rise in popularity. Key startup companies are particularly focusing on thin-film drug delivery routes for cannabis-based drugs.

For instance, XPhyto Pharma is currently developing 13 drugs utilizing the thin film drug delivery method. As of February 2021, all of its products are currently in Phase II clinical trials in European countries. At present, the generic form of Rivastigmine is being evaluated by XPhyto Pharma in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s. Another factor anticipated to influence the market’s growth is adopting thin-film drug delivery methods to extend the patent of key molecules by major players in the market.

Key players covered in the global Thin Film Drugs Market research report:

Pfizer, Inc.(U.S.)

Allergan (Ireland)

ZIM Laboratories Limited (India)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Aquestive Therapeutics (U.S)

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. (Japan)

IntelGenx Corp (Canada)

Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

XPhyto Pharma (Germany)

Other Prominent Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

