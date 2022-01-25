Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market Comprehensive Research Study, Development Status, Opportunities, Growth by 2029

The increasing number of kidney stone removal surgeries around the world is driving the global kidney stone retrieval device market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type of Product (Stone Removal Baskets, Lithotripters, Ureteroscopes, Urinary Stents, Others), By Treatment (Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotripsy), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres) and Geography Forecast till 2029.” The rising demand for non-invasive interventions is expected to contribute significantly to the global kidney stone retrieval device market.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market Report:

Boston Scientific Corporation

R. Bard Inc. (Becton Dickinson and Company)

Cook Medical

Olympus

STORZ MEDICAL AG

Richard Wolf GmbH

Dornier MedTech

Product Launches by Key Players Will Favor Growth

The rising demand for minimally invasive interventions is leading to the availability of various types of kidney stone retrieval devices. This factor is driving the global kidney stone retrieval device market growth. Product launches by leading players is also predicted to support the growth of the global kidney stone retrieval device market. For instance, Boston Scientific announced the launch of their product offering of LithoVue Empower kidney stone retrieval device. Likewise, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the Dakota nitinol kidney stone retrieval device, for kidney stones ranging from 1mm to 10mm.

Favorable Reimbursement Policies Will Boost Growth in North America

Geographically, the global kidney stone retrieval device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America followed by Europe is expected to dominate the global kidney stone retrieval device market during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of non-invasive surgical techniques and favourable reimbursement policies.

The rising prevalence of kidney stones is also expected to aid growth of the global kidney stone retrieval device market. Kidney stone retrieval device market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a remarkable rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of kidney stones and growing need for safe and minimally invasive surgical methods.

