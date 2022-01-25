Top 5 Digital PCR Market Key Trends in 2022 and Beyond

Digital PCR Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “Digital PCR Market” is forecast to reach USD 799.1 million by 2026, attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders worldwide. Digital PCR is the biotechnological advancement of conventional PCR and provides a reproducible and sensitive method of measuring the amount of RNA or DNA in a sample. Fortune Business Insights discusses the market and its growth trajectories in a recently published report titled, “Digital PCR Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip-based Digital PCR, and Others), By Product (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Indication (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Disorders, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Diagnostic Centers, and Academic & Research Organizations), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

According to this report, the market value was USD 224.9 million in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 17.2% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 12 years in order to assist players to grow in the market.

Global Digital PCR Market Highlights:

The Digital PCR Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Digital PCR industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market.

Significant Industry Developments of the Digital PCR Market Include:

January 2019 – A new series of digital PCR platform was launched by QIAGEN. This platform is based on the combined assay development expert technology of Qiagen and FORMULATRIX.

October 2019 – dd-Check STEC Solution was launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. for the detection of virulence genes from Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC).

Key Points of the Digital PCR Market Report:

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value along with the market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.

Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Digital PCR Market.

Top manufactures of Digital PCR Market are:

Qiagen

JN Medsys

Merck KGaA

Fluidign Corporation

Stilla Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Other Players

Increasing Prevalence of Genetic Disorders to help Asia Pacific Register Faster CAGR by 2026

As per geographical segmentation, North America earned the largest digital polymerase chain reaction market share with a revenue of USD 96.5 million earned in 2018. This is owing to the high prevalence and diagnosis rate of infectious disease and the availability of better healthcare facilities in the region. In addition, there is high awareness among people about the availability of advanced dPCR devices as treatment options in the developed nations of the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of various cancer cases and metabolic diseases are also boosting the regional market.

On the other side, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years on account of the developing healthcare infrastructure and medical facilities and increasing prevalence of genetic and infectious diseases.

Table of Content:

Digital PCR Market Overview Digital PCR Product Overview Digital PCR Market Segment by Type Global Digital PCR Market Size by Type (2015-2027)



Toc Continue…

