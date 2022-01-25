Electric Ships Market 2022 Industry Share, Top Key Players, Size Estimation, Business Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2027

The global electric ships market is set to gain impetus from the rising collaborative efforts between numerous prominent manufacturers. Seven Japanese companies, for instance, created a consortium called e5. It would help in commercializing and developing all-electric zero-emission vessels in the next two years. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Electric Ships Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Source (Fully Electric, Hybrid), By Power Output (Less than 75 kW, 75-745 kW, 746-7560 kW, More than 7560 kW), By Vessel Type (Commercial Vessel, Defense Vessel), By Level of Autonomy (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the electric ships market size was USD 5.50 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.82 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Electric Ships Market are:

Kongsberg

Leclanche

Corvus Energy

Echandia Marine AB

Siemens

Vard

Norwegian Electric Systems

General Dynamics Electric Boat

MAN Energy Solutions SE

Wartsila

Schottel Group

Anglo Belgian Corporation NV

Eco Marine Power

Akasol AG

How Did Our Analysts Develop This Report?

Our highly skilled analysts have conducted thorough secondary research to gather data on the market. Various sources, such as Global Firepower, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), SEC filings, International Maritime Organization (IMO), investor presentations, BusinessWeek, and certified publications were referred to for collecting and identifying information about the demand for electric ships in the market globally.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Winning New Contracts from Renowned Firms to Compete in Market

The market for electric ships houses a large number of reputed companies that are focusing on bagging new orders and signing contracts with government bodies and other firms to either deliver their in-house products or co-develop novel electric ships.

Below are the two latest industry developments:

November 2020 : Hyundai Motors partnered up with Vinssen, a start-up based in Korea to develop a new vessel powered by hydrogen fuel cells by December 2021. Vinssen will supply 95kW hydrogen fuel cells. If the eco-friendly ship reaches the expected level in terms of performance, it will be produced on a large scale.

: Hyundai Motors partnered up with Vinssen, a start-up based in Korea to develop a new vessel powered by hydrogen fuel cells by December 2021. Vinssen will supply 95kW hydrogen fuel cells. If the eco-friendly ship reaches the expected level in terms of performance, it will be produced on a large scale. September 2020: Holland Ship Electric selected Corvus Energy to deliver lithium-ion battery-based energy storage systems (ESS). They are meant for five new all-electric ferries developed by Holland Shipyards Group for GVB, the municipal public transport operator for Amsterdam.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Electric Ships Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Source Fully Electric Hybrid Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Output Less than 75 kW 75-745 kW 745-7560 kW More than 7560 kW Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vessel Type Commercial Vessel Defense Vessel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Level of Autonomy Semi-Autonomous Fully Autonomous Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!

Geographical Analysis:

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is the Scope of this market?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

