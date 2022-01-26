Hearing Aids Market worth USD 13.38 Billion at 8.2% CAGR; GN Hearing Launches Revolutionary New Hearing Aid Named ReSound ONE

The global ”hearing aids market” is set to gain impetus from the increasing adoption of telehealth among audiologists to prevent patient traffic. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Hearing Aids Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Hearing Devices (Behind-the-Ear (BTE), In the Ear (ITE), Receiver in the Canal (RIC), Completely in the Canal (CIC), Others (Invisible in the Canal, etc.) and Hearing Implants (Cochlear Implants and Bone Anchored Implants)), By Patient Type (Adults and Pediatrics) By Distribution Channel (Over the Counter (OTC), Medical Channel/ Hospital Pharmacies, Private Practice/ Retail Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 8.99 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Global Hearing Aids Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hearing-aids-market-101573

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Backed by Postponement of Surgeries

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the healthcare sector. Most of the hospitals are falling short of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Also, multiple elective surgeries are either being cancelled or postponed to relocate resources. The Hearing Industries Association (HIA) revealed that during the first half of 2020, the sales of hearing aids in the U.S. is set to decline by 29.7%. Our accurate reports will aid in offering detailed information about the current condition of this industry.

How Did We Develop This Report?

Our analysts have conducted both qualitative and quantitative techniques, as well as a blend of primary and secondary sources to collect information. They have taken data from paid databases, press releases, company journals, and other sources to provide a complete picture of the market for food wrapping papers. To derive information about the competitive landscape, such as collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions, they have conducted thorough interviews with prominent figures.

Higher Noise Exposure to Boost Growth

The rising cases of hearing loss in the industrialized countries are set to accelerate the global hearing aids market growth in the near future. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that by 2050, the number of people living with disabling hearing loss will reach over 900 million. Apart from that, physiological aging of the ear, genetic susceptibility, higher noise exposure, vascular disorder, and chronic inflammation would also contribute to the surging demand for these aids. However, the social stigma associated with hearing loss and devices often result in patients missing their check-ups. It may hamper growth.

Quick Buy – Hearing Aids Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101573