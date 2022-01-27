Aesthetic Implants Market Global Forecasts Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions Analysis

Rising number of cosmetic procedures is expected to boost the global aesthetic implants market growth. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Aesthetic Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants & Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global aesthetic implants market is projected to reach USD 6.14 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The global market was valued at USD 3.67 Billion in 2018. Increasing disposable income, a rise in the spending capacity of people, and the introduction of new implants are also contributing to a rise in the global aesthetic implants market sales.

The report is created through in-depth primary and secondary research. Primary research methods, namely observations, surveys, and interviews were used to compile the information provided. Secondary research methods consist of industry database, trade journals, and well-established paid sources. The report further provides elaborated insights on various aspects of the global aesthetic implants market, such as key industry developments, competitive landscape, growth drivers, and hindrances.

Breast Implant Segment to Exhibit Growth Backed by Rising Number of Innovative Products

In terms of product type, the global aesthetic implants market is grouped into dental implants, breast implants, facial implants, and others. Amongst these, the breast implant sub-segment generated the largest global aesthetic implants market revenue in the year 2018. The report mentions that the segment will retain its position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing improvements in shelf-life, a rise in the launch of innovative products, and the growing number of breast augmentation.

Allergen Acquires Keller Medical to Bring in Keller Funnel Under its Portfolio

Allergan, a pharmaceutical company based in Ireland, announced that it successfully acquired Keller Medical, Inc., a distributor of surgical and other medical instruments in June 2017. The main aim of the acquisition was to bring the latter’s top-rated product called Keller Funnel under Allergan’s portfolio. Keller Funnel is a lubricated, cone-shaped plastic funnel that lessens patient and surgeon contact during breast reconstruction and augmentation procedures. As per Allergan, it is focusing on offering products and advanced technologies to aid its consumer surgeons in enhancing the procedures. Keller Funnel is that very product which is the solution to Allergan’s aim.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the most prominent market players operating in the global aesthetic implants market. They are as follows:

Surgiform Technologies LLC.

ALLERGAN

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

GC Aesthetics

Dentsply Sirona

Institut Straumann AG

Other Players

