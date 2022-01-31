Fetal Bovine Serum Market 2020: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Future Growth and Forecast 2029

Increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases is a key factor driving the global fetal bovine serum market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Drugs discovery, In-vitro fertilization, Vaccine production, Cell-based research, Diagnostics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing, Others), By End Users (Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Contract Research Organizations (CRO), Academic and research organizations, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Increasing research & development activities by pharmaceutical companies is expected to boost the global fetal bovine serum market growth. As per the report, the increasing demand for fetal bovine serum for research & development initiatives across a number of fields is expected to propel the growth of the global fetal bovine serum market. For instance, according to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the fetal bovine serum has experienced a surge in prices by more than 300% owing to the increasing demand and limited availability.

Leading Players operating in the Fetal Bovine Serum Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Moregate Biotech

Atlanta Biologicals, Inc.

Gemini Bio-Products

Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd

And others.

Launch of First Premium Cell Culture Product by Nucleus Biologics Will Enable Growth

Nucleus Biologics, a cell culture products supplier, launched its first premium product- a fetal bovine serum (FBS). The FBS is exceptionally low-viral risk and is ideal for bioproduction or research applications in stem cells, vaccines, antibodies, CAR-T cells, immunotherapies or any sensitive scientific experiments. The launch of fetal bovine serum (FBS) will boost the global fetal bovine serum market revenue. Moreover, the launch of a new testing service by GE Healthcare is expected to enable growth of the global fetal bovine serum market. For instance, GE Healthcare and Oritain announced the launch of testing service for the combatting of serum fraud.

Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases Will Stimulate Growth

In addition, the increasing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases is likely to encourage the growth of the global fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, rising ethical concerns associated with the collection of the fetal bovine serum is expected to hamper the global fetal bovine serum market growth. Additionally, the volatile pricing of the fetal bovine serum and the disparity across various regions will further hinder the growth of the global fetal bovine serum market during the forecast period.

The report covers:

Global Fetal Bovine Serum Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Detailed Table of Content:

By Application

Drugs discovery

In-vitro fertilization

Vaccine production

Cell-based research

Diagnostics and biopharmaceutical manufacturing

Others

By End Users

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Academic and research organizations

Others

