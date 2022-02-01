Sterilization Wraps Market Size, Share, Technology Forecast 2022-2028

MAIN:

The increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections are helping the global sterilization wraps market grow remarkably in the coming years, as projected by Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, Sterilization Wraps Market Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2020 – 2027.” According to the study, increasing incidence of infections post surgeries is a major factor boosting the market.

Fortune Business Insights foresees the hospital’s segments in end users to emerge dominant in the global sterilization wraps market. This is owing to the increasing number of patients worldwide and the need to provide adequate medical care.

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sterilization-wraps-market-100281

REPORT COVERAGE:

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global sterilization wraps market are

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation

Cygnus Medical

DUPONT

Halyard Health

Crosstex International

Owens & Minor

Medline Industries, Inc.

SURGEINE HEALTHCARE (INDIA) PRIVATE LIMITED

Westfield Medical Limited

The main motive of sterilization wraps is to control the possibility of infections and to provide a hygienic environment for patients. Thus, the need for sterilization wraps in hospitals is dominant in hospital setups and is likely to continue during the forecast period as well.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Government Regulations on Maintenance of Medical Hygiene to Boost Market

An important factor driving the need for infection prevention is the need to ensure microbial protection and patient safety on devices used in healthcare centers. Low cost of single-use sterilization wraps is also an important factor boosting the market. Governments have also started imposing stringent regulations on healthcare centers in order to ensure hygienic treatment, curbing the risk of acquiring infectious diseases.

The increasing geriatric population and their susceptibility towards acquiring various infections are key factors boosting the market for disinfectants. Again advancements in technology related to medical devices are propelling the market to grow remarkably in the future.

However, the market may face problems on account of the lack of availability of sterilized wraps, especially in under-developed areas. In addition to this, lack of awareness about hygiene and use of one-time sterilization wraps might as well hamper the market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, rising awareness about infectious diseases and hospital-acquired infections is fueling the demand for disinfectant wraps in the market. Besides, such wraps provide permeability for effective penetration of sterilants such as ozone, plasma, ethylene oxide, and steam that will boost the market in the future.

Food and Medical Sterilization is High Priority for vendors in Order to lead the market

The growing prevalence of surgical site and hospital-related infections in North America has helped the region market emerge dominant. The increasing demand for implementing safety measures in hospital and healthcare centers is driving the market for disinfectants.

On the other hand, on account of the rising number of healthcare centers and an increasing number of surgical procedures in the region, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing region in the global sterilization wrap market. Besides this, Asia Pacific holds huge potential to the market as it witnesses a rising incidence of microbial infections. Furthermore, the need for hygienic medical assistance in all healthcare institutions will create growth opportunities for the market.

Competitive Analysis and Industry News:

Key manufacturers are focusing on company collaborations, increasing their outsourcing for sterilization services and creating awareness about food sterilization and disinfection. Most companies are expanding their geographical reach in order to contribute larger shares to the market and this will intensify the competition in the market. Some of the players operating in the surgical wrap market are Owens & Minor, Inc., Westfield Medical Limited, DuPont, Cygnus Medical, Cardinal Health, Crosstex International, Inc., Halyard Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Surgeine Healthcare (India) Private Limited, KCWW, and Dynarex Corporation.

