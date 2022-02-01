Clear Aligners Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Clear Aligners Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Clear Aligners Market report.

The market is projected to grow from USD 2.85 billion in 2021 to USD 10.04 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 19.7% during the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

The global market is experiencing significant levels of activities in the forms of acquisitions, partnerships, training of new doctors, and technological developments. These are expected to drive the growth of the market. Over the past few years, major dental product companies have entered this lucrative market through acquisitions and new product introductions. For instance, Straumann acquired ClearCorrect LLC in 2017, whereas Dentsply Sirona acquired OraMetrix in 2018. Companies are focusing on developing new products and enhancing the current product offerings through a strong focus on R&D. There is a continuous effort to make the products more comfortable, hygienic and bring improvements in the 3-D modeling software to design these products based on the patient’s specific requirements. The market players are also increasing the awareness about the product’s benefits among orthodontics, dentists, and GPs through training. For instance, in 2018, according to a research article published by Progress in Orthodontics, around 45.0% of the general dentists providing orthodontic treatment offered clear aligners versus only 19.0%, who provided brackets.

Key players covered in the global Clear Aligners Market research report:

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

