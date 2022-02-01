Pain Management Devices Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Pain Management Devices Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Pain Management Devices Market report.

The global pain management devices market size was valued at USD 3,922.9 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8,046.3 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

Drivers & Restraints

In 2018, neuromodulation devices held a significant share in the global market. Enabled by this, the pain management devices market size is expected to spur between 2018 and 2026. Neuromodulation devices stimulate the nervous system with the help of electrical impulses. These devices include spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, dorsal ganglion stimulation, and others. Deep brain stimulation plays an extensive role in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, and dystonia. Neuromodulation devices held an estimated 73.6% share in the global market in 2018. Moreover, spinal cord stimulation amongst neuromodulation devices is expected to emerge as the fastest growing product type by 2026, aiding the pain management devices market share. Spinal cord stimulators are implanted in the body after a trial period and act as pain sensation inhibitors by stimulating low voltage electrical impulses in the nervous system.

Key players covered in the global Pain Management Devices Market research report:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

LivaNova

Abbott

DJO Global LLC

SPR Therapeutics

Nevro Corp

Other Prominent Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

