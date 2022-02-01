Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2028

Market Overview:

The global immune thrombocytopenia market is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in treatment methods of the disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “ Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 2.99 Billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 0.54% during the forecast period.

Immune thrombocytopenia is a serious blood disorder that occurs due to physical injuries, infections, deficiencies, and other wounds. The adverse effects of the disease have led to a high emphasis on the research and development of newer drugs and therapeutic procedures associated with the treatment of the disease. Growing emphasis on R&D will attract huge investments and yield better products. The increasing number of product launches, coupled with advancements in betterment of existing products will have a direct impact on the growth of the market tin the coming years. Although there are very few options available for treatment of the disease, advancements in ongoing clinical trials have shown promise.

The report segments the market based on disease type, treatment type, and regional demographics. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with focus on growth drivers, leading product types, and major companies. The report highlights key companies that are operating in the market and projects companies that are likely to lead the market in the coming years. Besides this, forecast figures of the market have been drawn through extensive research analysis methods, for the period of 2019-2026.

North America to Emerge Dominant in the Coming Years

Based on regional demographics, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, the middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Among these regions, the market in North America will witness the highest growth in the coming years, driven by easier access to treatment and favourable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the presence of major market players, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing awareness of blood disorders will have a positive influence on market growth. The ITP market in North America was valued at USD 1.58 Billion in 2018 and is likely to increase further in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to market growth in recent years. As a result of healthy market competition, companies are looking to adopt standout business strategies, with a view to establishing a stronghold. The increasing number of merger and acquisitions have accounted for a significant market growth rate. In 2018, Dova Pharmaceuticals announced a collaboration with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals for the development and distribution of Doptelet in China and Hong Kong. Similarly, Novartis announced the acquisition of oncology and pipeline department of Glaxo Smith Kline plc. The company plans to extend its business across the world and establish a wider customer reach.

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the market are:

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Grifols S.A

CSL Limited

Octapharma AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Saol Therapeutics

