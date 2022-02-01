Trauma Implants Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Market Overview:

The global trauma implants market size is expected to reach USD 10.14 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of sports injuries among children and teenagers will contribute significantly to the trauma implants market share in the forthcoming years. According to the study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), around 30 million children and teenagers participate in organized sports in the U.S. and more than 3.5 million teens and children suffer from sports injuries every year. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population around the world will aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of the world’s population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22% between the years 2015 and 2050.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Trauma Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Metal Plates & Screws, Pins/Wires, Nails & Rods, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size was valued at USD 7.28 billion in 2018. The report on the global trauma implants market size emphasizes on signifying a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.

Launch of Innovative Locking Compression Plate Systems to Spur Sales Opportunities

Medtronic, a medical device company, headquartered in the Republic of Ireland, announced the global launch of VariLoc in China and other countries. The VariLoc Locking Compression Plate System uses variable angle locking tech that enables surgeons adopt screw angulations to patient anatomy, capture fracture fragments, fine-tune screw trajectory after plate placement, and position screws precisely to avoid unnecessary penetration of the nearby joints. The launch of the Variloc Locking Compression Plate System is predicted to boost the trauma implants market trends in the future. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the latest technological innovations along with the need for minimally invasive implant devices key factors accelerating the trauma implants market growth. Additionally, the increasing cases of osteoporosis will also contribute considerably to the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), approximately 30.5 million people aged above 50 years had osteoporosis in the year 2015.

Surge in Road Accidents to Fuel Demand for Trauma Implants

The rising number of road traffic accidents worldwide is likely to fuel demand for trauma implants in the forthcoming years. Road accidents have been documented as one of the modes of orthopedic fractures. According to the article published by the International Journal of Orthopedics Sciences in 2017, in India, around 30% of patients had tibia bone fractured due to road traffic accidents. Moreover, the growing use of motor vehicles and poor traffic systems in various nations is likely to spring up road traffic accidents resulting in orthopedic fractures. In addition, the rapid increase in the number of orthopedic fractures around the world is predicted to create lucrative growth opportunities in the future.

Furthermore, the Launch of OSSIOfiber Bone Pin Family by OSSIO will augur healthy for the trauma implants market revenue. For instance, in 2019, OSSIO launched OSSIOfiber Bone Pin Family for maintenance of alignment and fixation of bone fractures, osteotomies, arthrodesis and bone grafts in the U.S. Additionally, the growing entrance of new players offering innovative trauma implants is likely to accelerate the trauma implants growth in the forthcoming years.

Some of the Major Companies in the Global Trauma Implants Market Include:

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Conformis

Other Prominent Players

