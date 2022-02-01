Cosmeceuticals Market to Reach USD 58.34 Billion by 2028; Increasing Demand for Natural Products to Augment Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Market Overview:

The global cosmeceuticals market size is expected to experience significant growth by reaching USD 58.34 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Cosmeceuticals Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 29.84 billion in 2020. The increasing presence of geriatric population and the rising consumer awareness regarding the adoption of natural anti-aging products is anticipated to favor the product’s demand worldwide. For instance, according to the data by the United Nations, the total number of geriatric people worldwide is expected to reach 2.1 billion.

Market Witnessed a Negative Growth Rate of -26.4% in 2020; Shutdown of Stores Affected the Sales

According to various published articles, an overall decrease of 35% in sales was witnessed across the cosmetic sector in the U. S. This is due to the novel coronavirus pandemic that led to the closure of several stores as the lockdown was announced across several countries to curb the spread of the disease. This further hampered the sales prospect of the stores and several manufacturers that resulted in the market experiencing a negative growth rate of -26.4% in 2020.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the product, the market is divided into skincare, hair care, injectable, and others.

On the basis of product type, the skincare segment held global cosmeceuticals market share of about 48.5% in 2020 and is expected to showcase significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is owing to the increasing demand for anti-aging serums to ensure protection from uneven skin tone, wrinkles, age spots, and dry skin.

On the basis of distribution channels, the market is trifurcated into pharmacy/drug stores, online stores, and others. Lastly, based on region, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Include?

The global market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Natural Products to Propel Market Growth

The increasing stress levels owing to hectic lifestyle and untimely consumption of meals is leading to adverse health issues among the youth. According to the National Institutes of Health, 1 in million people between 13 and 30 years of age suffers from Werner syndrome that leads to greying of hair, wrinkled skin, and loss of hair. Therefore, the increasing incidence of premature aging is leading to high awareness among the young population to ensure optimum health. This is further leading to the surging demand for natural beauty products such as anti-aging cosmetics and serums that are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global cosmeceuticals market growth in the forthcoming years.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia Pacific – The market in the region stood at USD 14.69 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the highest position in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the cosmetics products such as anti-aging, hair care products, and skincare, etc. Moreover, the presence of a large youth population in countries such as India, China, and Japan is anticipated to drive the adoption of cosmeceuticals in the region. As per a report by the United Nations, around 700 million people residing in Asia-Pacific come under the youth bracket.

Europe – The market in the region is expected to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to the increasing focus of the established manufacturers to introduce innovative cosmeceuticals to cater to the growing demand from countries such as the U.K., Germany, France, and Spain that favor regional growth between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Prominent Companies Focus on Product Innovation to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global market is experiencing healthy competition among key players that are focusing on developing innovative anti-aging products to cater to the growing consumer demand. Moreover, this is expected to aid the companies in expanding their product portfolio and further boost sales revenues. Additionally, the other major companies are striving to maintain their presence by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

January 2021 – Allergan announced the acquisition of Cypris Medical, a leading company in the manufacturing of minimally invasive products. The acquisition is expected to expand the company’s footprint and further strengthen its position in the global marketplace.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

L’Oréal (France)

Beiersdorf Global (Germany)

Croda International Plc (U.K.)

Allergan (Ireland) (Part of AbbVie)

Avon (U.K.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)

Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan)

Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Elementis (U.K.)

The global hormonal contraceptives market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 24,330.1 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2027. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Hormonal Contraceptives Market, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 17,620.9 million in 2019 and is likely to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus on catering to the unmet demand for these contraceptives across the globe.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Exhibit -4.3% CAGR in 2020

The market is expected to go through torrid times due to the seismic effects of the pandemic. The lockdown announced by the government agencies has led to closed stores and limited availability of contraceptives. This is likely to hamper the growth prospects and the market is projected to exhibit a -4.3% CAGR in 2020.

Market Segmentation:

We have segmented the market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is divided into Pills, Injectable, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Devices, Implants, and Others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segregated into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment is anticipated to experience significant growth backed by the increasing preference for irreversible contraception by women in emerging economies.

Lastly, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Include?

The global market for hormonal contraceptives report includes detailed analysis obtained by the research analyst using several research methodologies on several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus to Cater to Unmet Contraceptive Needs to Augment Growth

According to the report by NCBI, the rate of womens’ testing positive for pregnancy if they take hormonal contraceptives properly is only 1 out of 1,000. Moreover, these contraceptives are perceived to be more reliable than sponges/diaphragms and condoms. However, the unmet needs for contraction is propelling the manufacturers to focus their strategies on such regions. For instance, as per World Health Organization (WHO), around 24.2% of women of reproductive age in Africa have an unmet need for modern contraception. Therefore, the growing focus on catering to the unmet demand is expected to favor the global hormonal contraceptives market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 6,877.6 million in 2019 and is expected to hold the largest global hormonal contraceptives market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of unwanted pregnancies in the region that will propel the demand for contraceptives.

Europe – On the other hand, the region is expected to hold the second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing number of research funding for startups that will boost the adoption of advanced hormonal contraceptives in the region.

Asia-Pacific – The region is expected to showcase considerable growth backed by the improving pharmaceutical industry in countries such as Japan and India between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnership between Major Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are establishing partnership with other companies to expand their product portfolio and maintain a stronghold. Additionally, other key players are striving to maintain their dominance by adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and the introduction of new products that will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

May 2018 – Aurobindo Pharma Limited introduced Mili and Tri-Mili lines of oral contraceptive tablets. The products are AB-rated generic equivalent to the reference listed drugs such as Ortho Tri-Cyclen and Ortho Cyclen.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Merck & Co., Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Beerse, Belgium)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Petah Tikva, Israel)

Pfizer, Inc. (New York, United States)

Mylan N.V. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Other Prominent Players

