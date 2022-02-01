Global Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Trends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Research Report 2026

Rising demand for novel therapeutics among aging population will enable growth in the global glaucoma therapeutics market. Recently Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “GLAUCOMA THERAPEUTICS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS AND FORECAST, 2020-2027.” According to the report, in 2019 the global glaucoma therapeutics market was worth US$ 6.59 Bn. However, the global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% and reach US$ 11.05 Bn by the end of 2027. The report also classifies the global glaucoma therapeutics market on the basis of various segments.

According to the report glaucoma therapeutics market in North America was worth US$ 2405.9 Mn in 2018. The region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period 2020-2027. The growth predicted in North America is attribute to its constantly improving healthcare facilities and adoption of recent advances in glaucoma diagnosis, treatment, and medication. These factors also are expected to bode well for the global glaucoma therapeutics market. Meanwhile, the increasing number of glaucoma cases in nations such as China and India is projected to enable growth in Asia Pacific. Additionally, the region is anticipated to progress at a relatively high CAGR.

Top Player:

include Pfizer, Inc.,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industry,

Aerie Pharmaceuticals,

Inotek Pharmaceuticals.

In December 2017, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. introduced new eye drops called Rhopressa. The eye drop is specially designed for faster treatment of glaucoma. This may also positively impact the organization’s current position in the market and enable it gain higher share in the global glaucoma therapeutics market.

