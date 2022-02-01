Surgical Tables MarketTrends, Growth, Share, Size and Forecast Research Report 2026

The global “surgical tables market size 2020” is expected to reach USD 1,204.2 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. An operating room offers technologically advanced equipment to surgeons for performing surgical procedures with efficiency. An operating table plays an important role in surgical procedures and is considered the essential equipment. The surgical table requires advanced technology and high-end specifications with an aim to enable healthcare providers to perform different types of procedures. Furthermore, the rising focus of market players towards the introduction of advanced surgical tables will promote the healthy growth of the market. For instance, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., manufacturer of hospital beds, furniture, other health care equipment, announced the acquisition of Trumpf Medical in 2014, which propelled the company to one of the leading players in the surgical tables market. In addition, the sale of these surgical products will strengthen the company’s product portfolio, which, in turn, will create growth opportunities for the market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/operating-table-market-101246

The Latest Research on Surgical Tables Market highlights leading regions across the world, with an aim to offer a better understanding to the user. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the latest industry trends and analyzes technologies that are being deployed at a rapid pace at a global level. It further highlights some of the growth stimulating factors and restraints, helping the reader to gain an in-depth knowledge about the market. The report does play a vital role in comprehending the market to novices as well as established players in the market.

Key Players Operating in The Surgical Tables Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition, frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Trumpf Medical (HillRom Services, Inc.)

Merivaara Corp.

Getinge AB

Steris plc.

Staan Bio-Med Engineering Private Limited

AGA SANITÄTSARTIKEL GMBH

Mizuho OSI

Alvo

SCHAERER MEDICAL

Quick Buy – Surgical Tables Market :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101246

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Surgical Tables Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Surgical Tables Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

The Latest Report on Surgical Tables Market provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the Surgical Tables Market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed during the forecast period, between 2019 and 2025 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in the report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/operating-table-market-101246

Launch of Allen Advance Table Lateral System to Speed Up Growth Process

Surgical tables usually last for 10 to 15 years and require replacement after its lifecycle. They are thus creating demand for new advanced surgical tables, which in turn will boost the surgical tables market trends. The rapid advancements in surgical tables by market players and the introduction of procedure specific operating tables have further led to the replacement of obsolete models with advanced surgical tables. Furthermore, in Jan 2017, Hill-Rom Surgical Solutions announced the launch of the Allen Advance Table Lateral System, a unique new offering to complement the Allen Advance Table.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Operating Rooms, By Key Countries, 2018 Healthcare Overview: Number of Hospitals, Hospital Beds, etc., Key Countries, 2018 Technology Advances, Surgical Tables Pricing Analysis, Key Brands/ Key Players, 2018 Recent Developments: Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Product Launches, etc.



Related Reports:

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Size

Glaucoma Therapeutics Market Trends

E-prescribing Market Growth

E-prescribing Market Analysis

Aesthetic Implants Market

Aesthetic Implants Market Size

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs