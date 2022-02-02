Asthma Treatment Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast Outlook 2028

Market Overview:

The global asthma treatment market size is expected to reach USD 26.01 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing incidence of respiratory diseases such of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, emphysema, lung cancer, asthma, and pleural effusion will spur demand for asthma treatment during the forecast period, mentioned in a report, titled “Asthma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Long-Term Control Medications, and Quick-Relief Medications), By Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, and Inhaled), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028” the market size stood at USD 18.08 billion in 2019. The increasing risk of death in asthma patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic will fuel demand for pre-diagnosis, which, in turn, will aid the market. For instance, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during the 2020-2021 coronavirus pandemic, individuals suffering from moderate to severe asthma, were at a greater risk of falling ill with acute respiratory disease.

Market Driver :

Surge in Asthma Cases to Expedite Business Expansion

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma has led to the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Asthma is considered to be the most common chronic disease worldwide. The growing need for advanced therapeutics will subsequently promote the growth of the market. According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), in the United States, in 2016, it was estimated that approximately 8.3% of children in the U.S. had asthma. The launch of low cost-effective therapeutics such as generic equivalents can be an essential factor in augmenting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for asthma drugs due to the outbreak of coronavirus will significantly enable the healthy growth of the market. For instance, patients with chronic illnesses such as asthma are more prone to catch the virus. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the time of coronavirus pandemic, has issued special guidelines to patients of asthma and also advocated greater precaution for asthma patients.

Market Restraint :

Expensive Asthma Medications to Dwindle Market Growth

The high costs associated with asthma inhalers, which are often considered the primary treatment for Asthma will limit the adoption of asthma therapeutics. For instance, the prices of Advair, a critical asthma drug has risen from US$ 316 in 2013 to US$ 496 in 2018, documenting an increase of 56.0%. Furthermore, the under diagnosis of asthma in developing countries will subsequently restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period. Under diagnosis of asthma leads to poor clinical outcomes for the patient and the adoption of inappropriate asthma pharmaceuticals as a treatment for their medical condition. These factors together are likely to restrict the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Awareness Among Patients to Support Growth in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 9.40 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising prevalence of asthma and the awareness of advanced and efficient asthma therapeutics among patients. The market in Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest share in the forthcoming years owing to the presence of key products in the region, For instance, the strong growth of Pulmicort, a key asthma drug in China. The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases and growing launches of key products including efficient generic asthma therapeutics is predicted to bode well for the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Development :

September 2019: The U.S. FDA announced the regulatory approval for Nucala (mepolizumab) for the usage in children as young as the age of six, who are suffering from severe eosinophilic asthma.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Regeneron

Sanofi

Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

Novartis AG

Sumitomo Dainippon

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Asthma – by Key Regions – 2019

Pipeline Analysis

Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.)

Regulatory Scenario – by Key Regions

An Overview of Emerging Treatments for Asthma

An Overview of Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Asthma (EPR-3)

Reimbursement Scenario – by Key Regions Global Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Long-Term Control Medications Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Injectable Oral Inhaled

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment Long-Term Control Medications Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Injectable Oral Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Europe Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment Long-Term Control Medications Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Injectable Oral Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



Asia pacific Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment Long-Term Control Medications Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Injectable Oral Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment Long-Term Control Medications Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Injectable Oral Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Asthma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Treatment Long-Term Control Medications Quick-Relief Medications

Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Injectable Oral Inhaled

Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis – By Country/ sub-region GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments

Global Market Share Analysis (2019)

Competition Dashboard

Comparative Analysis – Major Players

Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability)) AstraZeneca GlaxoSmithKline plc Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Merck & Co., Inc. Mylan N.V. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Regeneron Sanofi Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd) Novartis AG Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Other Prominent Players



Strategic Recommendations

Continued. . .

