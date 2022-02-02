Coronary Stents Market Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

Market Overview:

The global coronary stents market size is projected to reach USD 8.08 billion by the end of 2027. High investment in technological intervention has opened up a huge potential for market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Coronary Stents Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Deployment (Self and Balloon-expandable), Stent Type (Drug Eluting Stent, Bioresorbable Stent, Bare Metal Stent, Covered Stent and Others), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Catheterization Labs) and Geography Forecast till 2027,” the market was worth USD 5.91 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had an adverse impact on several businesses across the world. Due to the severity of the disease, governments across the world are taking strict measures to curb the spread of the disease. Accounting to the rapid spread of the disease, several businesses have been shut down.

The report will include the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global. It will also include the strategies that major companies are adopting to overcome the downfalls during this pandemic.

Coronary stents are small a metal mesh that that are mostly used in PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) procedures. These products are widely used in surgical procedures associated with the treatment of coronary heart diseases. They ability of coronary stents to stabilize surgical procedures and minimize the side effects associated with these surgeries will lead to a wider product adoption. Technological advancements in these products have helped improve surgical procedures and subsequently increase the success rate. The increasing adoption of coronary stents across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. In addition to these factors, the cost-effectivity of the product has contributed to the growing adoption. The presence of several health reimbursement policies will constitute an increase in the overall market size in the foreseeable future.

Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory approvals by leading organizations such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will have the highest impact on market growth. In May 2018, Abbott announced that it has received approval for Xience Sierra. The product is the newest generation of the company’s gold standard Xience everolimus-eluting coronary stent system. Abbott’s latest approval will not just benefit the company but will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Prevalence of Heart Diseases to Aid Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The high prevalence of coronary heart diseases across the United States will aid the growth of the regional market. The presence of several large scale manufacturers will also contribute to market growth. The increasing investment in product R&D by major companies will emerge in favor of market growth. The increasing adoption of coronary stents in hospitals and surgical centers will create several opportunities for market growth. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 2.35 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the coming years owing to the adoption of sedentary lifestyle habits.

List of companies profiled in the report:

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Cook

C. R. Bard, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Other players

Industry Developments:

September 2018: BIOTRONIK, Inc., announced that it has received U.S.FDA approval for PK PAPYRUS Covered Coronary Stent System. This product is used to seal the perforation so as to stop the blood leakage during surgical procedure and avoid life-threatening complication.

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights

4.1 Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

4.2 Statistics on Prevalence of Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) Across Key Countries

4.3 Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

4.4 Industry Background Pertaining to Coronary Stents

4.5 Key Industry Trends

4.6 New Product Launch

Global Coronary Stents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stent Type

5.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stent

5.2.2 Bioresorbable Stent

5.2.3 Bare Metal Stent

5.2.4 Covered Stent

5.2.5 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment

5.3.1 Self-expandable

5.3.2 Balloon-expandable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4.2 Specialty Clinics

5.4.3 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

North America Coronary Stents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stent Type

6.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stent

6.2.2 Bioresorbable Stent

6.2.3 Bare Metal Stent

6.2.4 Covered Stent

6.2.5 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment

6.3.1 Self-expandable

6.3.2 Balloon-expandable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1 Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4.2 Specialty Clinics

6.4.3 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1 U.S.

6.5.2 Canada

Europe Coronary Stents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stent Type

7.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stent

7.2.2 Bioresorbable Stent

7.2.3 Bare Metal Stent

7.2.4 Covered Stent

7.2.5 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment

7.3.1 Self-expandable

7.3.2 Balloon-expandable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

7.4.1 Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.2 Specialty Clinics

7.4.3 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region

7.5.1 U.K.

7.5.2 Germany

7.5.3 France

7.5.4 Spain

7.5.5 Italy

7.5.6 Scandinavia

7.5.7 Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Coronary Stents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stent Type

8.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stent

8.2.2 Bioresorbable Stent

8.2.3 Bare Metal Stent

8.2.4 Covered Stent

8.2.5 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment

8.3.1 Self-expandable

8.3.2 Balloon-expandable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

8.4.1 Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4.2 Specialty Clinics

8.4.3 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region

8.5.1 Japan

8.5.2 China

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Australia

8.5.5 Southeast Asia

8.5.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Coronary Stents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stent Type

9.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stent

9.2.2 Bioresorbable Stent

9.2.3 Bare Metal Stent

9.2.4 Covered Stent

9.2.5 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment

9.3.1 Self-expandable

9.3.2 Balloon-expandable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

9.4.1 Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4.2 Specialty Clinics

9.4.3 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Coronary Stents Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Stent Type

10.2.1 Drug-Eluting Stent

10.2.2 Bioresorbable Stent

10.2.3 Bare Metal Stent

10.2.4 Covered Stent

10.2.5 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Deployment

10.3.1 Self-expandable

10.3.2 Balloon-expandable

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

10.4.1 Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.4.2 Specialty Clinics

10.4.3 Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub Region

10.5.1 GCC Countries

10.5.2 South Africa

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments

Global Market Share Analysis (2019)

Competition Dashboard

Comparative Analysis – Major Players

Company Profiles (Overview, Products & services, SWOT analysis, Recent developments, strategies, financials (based on availability))

11.5.1 Cardinal Health

11.5.2 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

11.5.3 Cook

11.5.4 C. R. Bard, Inc.

11.5.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.5.6 Abbott

11.5.7 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.5.8 Medtronic

11.5.9 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

11.5.10 Terumo Corporation

Strategic Recommendations

Continued. . .

