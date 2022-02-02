Personalized Medicine Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Personalized Medicine Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Personalized Medicine Market report.

In January 2019, Metagenics, Inc., introduced Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Center (PLMC), a clinical research laboratory and patient clinic, at its Gig Harbor, Washington. The Center will trail a personalized lifestyle medicine approach, modifying its therapeutic programs to each individual patient.

Drivers & Restraints

Personalized medicine market is expected to grow due to the rise in chronic disease and major investment in research and development by biopharmaceutical companies aiming to introduce new personalized medicines. This combined with the established clinical efficiency of personalized medicine in oncology, and rising number of clinical trials for personalized medicine in neurology and other disciplines of healthcare, are factors projected to drive the growth of the global personalized medicine market. However, the higher cost of development of personalized medicine, leading to subsequently higher prices of drugs is among the major restraint for the adoption of personalized medicine in emerging countries. This is further augmented by lack of favorable reimbursement policies for personalized medicine in developing countries.

Key players covered in the global Personalized Medicine Market research report:

Some of the major companies operating in the global personalized medicine market Abbott, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Biogen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Genzyme Corporation and players.

