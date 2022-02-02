US C-arms Projection By COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share, Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Analysis to 2028

Market Overview

The global US C-arms market size is projected to reach USD 869.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Development and introduction of POC CT imaging systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is set to emerge as a novel growth opportunity for the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “US C-arms Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Full-sized, Compact), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Radiology Centers, and Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028”. AI has steadily penetrated the healthcare industry and companies are leveraging AI capabilities to develop cutting-edge diagnostic and surgical solutions. In March 2019, for instance, Siemens Healthineers showcased its AI-Rad Companion Chest CT, an AI-powered software assistant to aid radiologists, at the ECR 2019 expo. Equipped with advanced algorithms, the CT system can automatically highlight distinct structures in the thorax and detect potential anomalies. Another example is Aidoc, a deep learning startup, which launched a comprehensive full-body AI-enabled CT scan solution. The system is designed to support radiologists by covering the head, c-spine, chest, and abdomen areas. The integration of AI into point of care CT imaging systems will, therefore, propel the growth of this market in the foreseeable future.

C-arms are equipment that are used as intensifiers for scanned images. The product is used to enhance the overall image that is obtained through an x-ray and possess radiographic abilities that cater to several applications in the healthcare industry. The rise of the healthcare industry in the United States will have a huge impact on the growth of the market in this region. The presence of several large scale vendors in the United States will provide impetus to the growth of the overall market. Additionally, technological advancements and the integration of advanced concepts have been pivotal to the growth of the US C-arms market in recent years.

Strict Measures taken to Limit the Spread of Covid-19 Pandemic will have a Negative Impact on Market Growth

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. The measures taken to curb the spread of the diseases have affected businesses across all sectors. Although several healthcare businesses have benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic, the US C-arms market is among the very few who have not derived any significant growth. In fact, the hesitancy among people has delayed the orthopedic procedures and this will have a negative impact on the US C-arms market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Product Innovations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there are several companies operating across the United States. As a result, the market has shaped up as a highly competitive space. Driven by the increasing competition in the market, companies are focusing on product innovations as a way to establishing a strong presence in the market. In January 2020, Trivitron Healthcare announced the launch of a new C-arm with advanced features. The company introduced ‘Elite C-arm,’ a product flat panel motorized product. The company unveiled the product at the Arab Health 2020. Increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

Industry Developments:

January 2020 – Trivitron Healthcare announced the launch of Elite flat panel digital c-arm with motorized movements at the Arab Health 2020.

