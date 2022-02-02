Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Projection By COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share, Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Analysis to 2028

Market Overview
The global point of care (POC) CT imaging systems market size is projected to reach USD 869.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period. Development and introduction of POC CT imaging systems powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is set to emerge as a novel growth opportunity for the market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Full-sized, Compact), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Radiology Centers, and Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028”. AI has steadily penetrated the healthcare industry and companies are leveraging AI capabilities to develop cutting-edge diagnostic and surgical solutions. In March 2019, for instance, Siemens Healthineers showcased its AI-Rad Companion Chest CT, an AI-powered software assistant to aid radiologists, at the ECR 2019 expo. Equipped with advanced algorithms, the CT system can automatically highlight distinct structures in the thorax and detect potential anomalies. Another example is Aidoc, a deep learning startup, which launched a comprehensive full-body AI-enabled CT scan solution. The system is designed to support radiologists by covering the head, c-spine, chest, and abdomen areas. The integration of AI into point of care CT imaging systems will, therefore, propel the growth of this market in the foreseeable future.
The report states that the global market value stood at USD 217.6 million in 2019 and offers the following:
- Precise depiction of the industry trends and outlook;
- Detailed assessment of the factors driving and restraining the market;
- Comprehensive study of all the individual market segments; and
- Actionable research into the regional dynamics and developments in the competitive landscape of the market.
Driving Factor
Spike in Hospital Admissions amid COVID-19 to Stimulate Growth
The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is proving beneficial for the point of care CT imaging systems market growth. This is mainly attributable to the sudden spike in hospital admissions via the emergency departments in hospitals as coronavirus-infected people tried to seek immediate medical help. In the US, for example, a joint study by Yale University and the Mayo Clinic found that emergency department admissions in hospitals rose by 22% in North Carolina and a whopping 149% in New York. POC CT imaging equipment plays a critical role in providing an efficient diagnosis of infections or in detecting internal injuries in case of accidents, which are typically brought into healthcare facilities through the emergency departments. However, despite the high importance of these machineries, the COVID-19 pandemic has contracted their usage as people are avoiding going to hospitals for fears of contracting the infection. A study by the University of Athens has also concluded that high priority given by patients to economic needs is also factor prohibiting them from seeking emergency care.
Regional Insights
Active Adoption of Advanced Diagnostics to Aid Market Growth in North America
At USD 96.4 million, North America dominated the point of care CT imaging systems market share in 2019 and is likely to retain its top position during the forecast owing to the speedy uptake of advanced diagnostic tools by healthcare facilities as well as the patients in the region. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies along with wider insurance coverage will also support the POC CT imaging systems market growth in the region.
In Europe, growing demand for outpatient services in countries such as Germany and the UK will create multiple opportunities for market players. In addition to this, the region’s robust healthcare system will also ensure enduring growth of the market. In Asia Pacific, the market will be primarily driven by the increasing affordability of and accessibility to advanced medical technologies.
Competitive Landscape
Key Players to Exploit Opportunities to Innovate and Expand
Prominent players operating in the POC CT imaging systems market are taking various measures to exploit the widespread innovation opportunities created by the evolving dynamics of this market. The launch of novel imaging solutions is enabling these companies to entrench their position in the market and amplify their operations at the international level.
Industry Developments:
- September 2020: Carestream Health secured clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the CS 9300, its new point of care computed tomography system for allergy and otolaryngology (ENT) practices across the US.
- December 2019: Samsung Neurologica unveiled its whole-body and head CT offerings, BodyTom® Elite and OmniTom®, at the Radiological Society of North America 2019 Annual Meeting in Chicago. These systems are mobile and are designed to deliver point-of-care health services, without needing additional space or power.
List of Key Companies Profiled in the Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Report:
- Xoran Technologies
- Kavo Kerr
- SCANCO Medical
- Planmed Oy
- GENORAY
- CurveBeam
- Samsung NeuroLogica
- Carestream Health
Table Of Content:
- Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
4.1 Cost Structure of Point of Care CT Imaging Systems
4.2 Labor Cost of Point of Care CT Imaging Systems – By Key Country/Region
4.3 Market Channel Analysis of Point of Care CT Imaging Systems
4.4 Major Downstream Customers of Point of Care CT Imaging Systems Analysis
4.5 Key Industry News and Key Policies
4.6 Healthcare Expenditure – Key Countries (2019)
4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Point of Care CT Imaging Systems
- Global Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2025
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
5.2.1 Full sized
5.2.2 Compact
5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.3.3 Radiology Centers
5.3.4 Clinics
5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
- North America Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2025
6.1. Key Findings / Summary
6.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type
6.2.1 Full sized
6.2.2 Compact
6.3. Market Analysis – By Application
6.3.1 Hospitals
6.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
6.3.3 Radiology Centers
6.3.4 Clinics
6.4. Market Analysis – By Country
6.4.1 U.S.
6.4.2 Canada
- Europe Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2025
7.1. Key Findings / Summary
7.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type
7.2.1 Full sized
7.2.2 Compact
7.3. Market Analysis – By Application
7.3.1 Hospitals
7.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
7.3.3 Radiology Centers
7.3.4 Clinics
7.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
7.4.1 U.K.
7.4.2 Germany
7.4.3 France
7.4.4 Spain
7.4.5 Italy
7.4.6 Scandinavia
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
- Asia pacific Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2025
8.1. Key Findings / Summary
8.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type
8.2.1 Full sized
8.2.2 Compact
8.3. Market Analysis – By Application
8.3.1 Hospitals
8.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
8.3.3 Radiology Centers
8.3.4 Clinics
8.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 Southeast Asia
8.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2025
9.1. Key Findings / Summary
9.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type
9.2.1 Full sized
9.2.2 Compact
9.3. Market Analysis – By Application
9.3.1 Hospitals
9.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
9.3.3 Radiology Centers
9.3.4 Clinics
9.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.3 Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa Point of Care (POC) CT Imaging Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2025
10.1. Key Findings / Summary
10.2. Market Analysis – By Product Type
10.2.1 Full sized
10.2.2 Compact
10.3. Market Analysis – By Application
10.3.1 Hospitals
10.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10.3.3 Radiology Centers
10.3.4 Clinics
10.4. Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
10.4.1 GCC Countries
10.4.2 South Africa
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitive Analysis
11.1. Major Players of Point of Care CT Imaging Systems
11.2. Major Players Value (USD Million) Share (%), 2020-2025
11.3. Company Profiles
11.3.1 Carestream Health
11.3.2 GENORAY
11.3.3 Xoran Technologies
11.3.4 Samsung NeuroLogica
11.3.5 SCANCO Medical
11.3.6 Curve Beam
11.3.7 Planmed Oy
11.3.8 KaVo Kerr
- New Project Feasibility Analysis
12.1. Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis
12.2. Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment
Continued. . .
