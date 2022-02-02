Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Projection By COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share, Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Analysis to 2028

Market Overview

The Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market size is projected to reach USD 398.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The substantial advantages offered by prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) will be the primary driving force behind this market’s growth, forecasts Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (4-factor PCC and 3-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Deficiency and By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027”. PCC (factor IX complex) is a medication comprising blood clotting factors II, IX, and X, indicated for treating bleeding in patients with hemophilia B. This line of treatment offers a host of benefits, especially when compared to Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP), a leading anticoagulation-reversal therapy. For example, PCC can be safely given to patients with cardiac disorders or renal diseases, as they may be unable to tolerate large doses of FFP. Furthermore, PCC treatments have a much lower risk of transmitting viruses as they usually undergo viral inactivation before being administered. These therapies also do not contain antibodies that cause transfusion-related lung injury since the proteins are removed during the manufacturing process itself. Lastly, and most importantly, the administration of PCC takes only a few minutes due to low volumes and these treatments also facilitate an immediate reversal of life-threatening bleeding in patients. FFP, on the other, takes a long time as it needs to be delivered in large doses. The higher comparative advantages of PCC over plasma-based therapies are expected to expand the adoption of this treatment method over the next several years.

The COVID-19 pandemic eruption has wreaked unprecedented havoc across nations, brought the world economy to a grinding halt, and has given rise to widespread uncertainty, anxiety, and panic across industries. Governments are taking the necessary steps to pull their countries out of this crisis, while private companies are exploring alternative strategies to survive these hard times. At Fortune Business Insights™, we are striving to gain market intelligence to equip you with updated information and aid your efforts at wading through this crisis. We are offering precise market reports based on our expertise and experience in the field of market research.

In 2019, according to the Europe PCC market report, the value of the market stood at USD 174.6 million. The salient features of the report include:

In-depth assessment of the various factors driving and restraining the market;

Qualitative and quantitative insights into the different market segments and their performance;

Comprehensive analysis of the changing regional dynamics influencing the market growth; and

Careful profiling and granular study of the key market players and their dominant strategies.

Driving Factor

Increasing Geriatric Populations across Europe to Create Market Opportunities

An emerging factor driving the Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market growth is the rapidly aging populations across the continent. According to the latest data released by the UN’s Population Division, nearly 25% of Europe’s people are aged 60 years and above. Moreover, the European Commission (EC) predicts that the proportion of people above the age of 80 in the EU-27 will increase from 5.8% to 14.6% between 2019 and 2100. Older persons are at a heightened risk of acute liver injury and also face increased susceptibility to the fibrotic response. Prothrombin complex concentrate has proven to be highly effective in treating patients with liver disease as they frequently develop coagulopathy. A study conducted in 2019 by researchers from the Royal Free Hospital, London and University College London found that PCC therapy was effective in improving coagulation test results in patients with liver disease, without any excess thrombotic events. Such research studies proving the efficacy of PCC treatments, complemented by a rising number of older persons, will bolster the prospects of this market in Europe.

Country Insights

Germany to Spearhead the Europe PCC Market; the UK to Display Promising Growth

Germany is anticipated to headline the Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market share during the forecast period owing to a large pool of patients suffering from congenital factor IX deficiency. In 2019, the country’s market size stood at USD 46.0 million. In the UK, on the other hand, the rising incidence of hemophilia B will be the principal growth driver for the country’s market. Further, the market in Scandinavia will be propelled by the strong presence and operations of CSL Behring in the region and the wide popularity of its prothrombin complex concentrate brand, Confidex.

Competitive Landscape

New Product Introductions to Charge up Market Competition

The competitive dynamics of the Europe prothrombin complex concentrate market are dictated by the presence of a limited number of key players, mainly pharmaceutical giants in Europe. These companies are concentrating on releasing new PCC products to capture the growing regional demand for efficient solutions to manage bleeding disorders.

Industry Development:

August 2019: Octapharma AG announced the launch of its 4-factor prothrombin complex concentrate, Pronativ, indicated to arrest and reverse surgical blood loss.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Report:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Tokyo, Japan)

Kedrion S.p.A (Lucca, Italy)

Grifols, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain)

Sanquin (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Octapharma AG (Lachen, Switzerland)

CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia)

Table Of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Epidemiology of Coagulation Factor Deficiency – For Key Countries

4.2 Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

4.3 Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

4.4 Analysis in Relation to Alternatives to PCC

4.5 PCC Market: Reimbursement Scenario & Key Industry Trends

4.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Europe PCC Market

Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product – By Value (US$, Mn)

5.2.1 3-factor PCC

5.2.2 4-factor PCC

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application-By Value (US$, Mn)

5.3.1 Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency

5.3.2 Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency

5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User – By Value (US$, Mn)

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4.3 Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region

5.5.1 U.K.

5.5.2 Germany

5.5.3 France

5.5.4 Italy

5.5.5 Spain

5.5.6 Scandinavia

5.5.7 Rest of Europe

U.K. Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product – By Value (US$, Mn)

6.2.1 3-factor PCC

6.2.2 4-factor PCC

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application-By Value (US$, Mn)

6.3.1 Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency

6.3.2 Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User – By Value (US$, Mn)

6.4.1 Hospitals

6.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

6.4.3 Others

Germany Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product – By Value (US$, Mn)

7.2.1 3-factor PCC

7.2.2 4-factor PCC

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application-By Value (US$, Mn)

7.3.1 Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency

7.3.2 Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User – By Value (US$, Mn)

7.4.1 Hospitals

7.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.3 Others

France Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

8.1. Key Findings / Summary

8.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product – By Value (US$, Mn)

8.2.1 3-factor PCC

8.2.2 4-factor PCC

8.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application-By Value (US$, Mn)

8.3.1 Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency

8.3.2 Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency

8.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User – By Value (US$, Mn)

8.4.1 Hospitals

8.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.4.3 Others

Italy Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

9.1. Key Findings / Summary

9.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product – By Value (US$, Mn)

9.2.1 3-factor PCC

9.2.2 4-factor PCC

9.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application-By Value (US$, Mn)

9.3.1 Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency

9.3.2 Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency

9.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User – By Value (US$, Mn)

9.4.1 Hospitals

9.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4.3 Others

Spain Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

10.1. Key Findings / Summary

10.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product – By Value (US$, Mn)

10.2.1 3-factor PCC

10.2.2 4-factor PCC

10.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application-By Value (US$, Mn)

10.3.1 Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency

10.3.2 Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency

10.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User – By Value (US$, Mn)

10.4.1 Hospitals

10.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.4.3 Others

Scandinavia Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

11.1. Key Findings / Summary

11.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product – By Value (US$, Mn)

11.2.1 3-factor PCC

11.2.2 4-factor PCC

11.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application-By Value (US$, Mn)

11.3.1 Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency

11.3.2 Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency

11.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User – By Value (US$, Mn)

11.4.1 Hospitals

11.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11.4.3 Others

Rest of Europe Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

12.1. Key Findings / Summary

12.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product – By Value (US$, Mn)

12.2.1 3-factor PCC

12.2.2 4-factor PCC

12.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application-By Value (US$, Mn)

12.3.1 Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency

12.3.2 Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency

12.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User – By Value (US$, Mn)

12.4.1 Hospitals

12.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

12.4.3 Others

Competitive Analysis

13.1. Key Industry Developments

13.2. Global Market Share Analysis (2019)

13.3. Competition Dashboard

13.4. Comparative Analysis – Major Players

13.5. Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability))

14.5.1 CSL Limited

14.5.2 Grifols SA

14.5.3 Octapharma AG

14.5.4 Sanquin

14.5.5 Kedrion S.p.A

14.5.6 Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

14.5.7 Other Players

Strategic Recommendations

Continued. . .

