Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market Business Insights, Competitive Analysis, Size, Growth Rate, Key Company Share, Outlook Forecast To 2027

The global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market size is estimated to showcase potential growth owing to its increasing adoption against the prevention and treatment of the disease, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Prophylaxis and Treatment), By End-user (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market stood at USD 1,111.3 million in 2019. It is projected to grow from USD 609.2 million in 2020 to USD 4,003.4 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 30.9% in the forecast period.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market Report:

AstraZeneca (U.K)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (U.S)

AbbVie (U.S)

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. (U.S)

Sanofi (France)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S)

Celltrion Inc. (South Korea)

mAbxience (Spain)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S)

Drivers & Restraints-

Mergers and Acquisitions to Help Enterprises Develop Effective Products

The rising adoption of preventive and treatment drugs among children against the disease is expected to drive the growth of the global RSV therapeutics market. In addition, collaborations among key players to develop cost efficient drugs for the treatment of RSV disease is anticipated to increase the demand globally, which is expected to further enhance growth. For instance, in January 2019, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Ab acquired the distribution rights of Synagis, a respiratory syncytial virus prophylactic drug from AstraZeneca. However, failure of the pipeline drugs in the clinical trials is expected to limit growth.

Segment-

New Product Launches from Key Players Helped Prophylaxis Segment Hold Largest Share In 2019

Based on drug class, the prophylaxis segment led the market with the largest share in 2019. Potential approvals and launch of maternal vaccines by companies including Pfizer and GSK are estimated to help the segment further dominate the market during the forecast timeframe. Based on end-user, the hospital pharmacy segment dominated the global market owing to the high demand for healthcare professionals for the existing treatment and prevention options.

Regional Insights-

Growing Instances of RSV Infection among Infants in U.S. to Help North America Dominate

North America is anticipated to lead the global RSV therapeutics market owing to the higher prevalence of RSV infection in the region. For instance, as per the data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost 2.1 million annual outpatient visits among children under five years of age in the U.S. are led by RSV infection. In addition, larger access for the treatment of the disease is expected to drive the demand for respiratory syncytial virus therapeutics in the region. The region held USD 396.0 million in terms of revenue in 2019.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow significantly in the upcoming years. Countries including Japan and Australia have advanced healthcare infrastructure combined with higher penetration of respiratory syncytial virus therapeutics. In addition, the varying ethnicity and climate creates a difference in the prevalence of RSV in various countries of the region.

Highlights of the Report:

While making the report, we segmented the market on the basis of product, type, consumption, distribution channel, and region. Based on the segmentation, we made a list of companies and conducted a detailed analysis of their financial positions, product portfolios, and growth strategies. Our next step included the study of core competencies of key players and their market share to anticipate the degree of competition. The bottom-up procedure was conducted to arrive at the overall size of the market.

