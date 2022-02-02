Dermatology Drugs Market | 2021 Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis with Global Forecast To 2027

Dermatology Drugs Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “dermatology drugs market” size is expected to USD 63.99 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of numerous skin diseases and disorders among the population is expected to spur opportunities for the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Dermatology Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Acne, Psoriasis, Atopic Dermatitis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 36.82 billion in 2019.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermatology-drugs-market-104432

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Dermatology Drugs Market:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Botanix Pharmaceuticals (NorthBridge, Australia)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

Galderma S.A (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bridgewater, U.S)

Novartis (Switzerland, Europe)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, U.K)

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S)

Other Players

This report focuses on Dermatology Drugs Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2028, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Market Driver:

Surging Patient Population to Back Growth

The growing number of patients suffering from acne, vitiligo, and dermatitis are expected to spur opportunities for market growth. According to the American Association of Dermatology in 2018, around 50 million people in the U.S had acne. The growing demand for effective products to cure skin infections and disorders coupled with high awareness among the young population will contribute positively to the growth of the market. According to Australian research, more than 4% of the population are affected by acne vulgaris in long term. The growing inclination towards skin health and care among millennials can have an excellent impact on the market growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing R&D investments by major companies owing to heavy demand for therapeutically effectual and cost-effective drugs will encourage the healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future.

Quick Buy – Dermatology Drugs Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104432

Diminished Demand for Dermatology Drugs to Impede Market amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has critically impacted the global market because of the weakened demand for dermatology drugs. Pharmaceutical companies producing skin-related drugs experienced massive losses owing to the lockdown imposed by governments. Thus, leading to disrupted supply and demand. Social distance regulations coupled with lower demand for mandatory prescribed dermatology medications will further restrict the growth of the market. According to the American Association of Dermatology, the dermatologists in the U.S reported an approximately 43% decline in patient consultations during the pandemic crisis. In addition, declining production and demand will simultaneously affect market sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Prominent Companies to Boost Market in North America

The market size in North America stood at USD 18.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing prevalence of dermatology infections. The presence of major players coupled with the introduction of novel products will further aid expansion in the region. Europe is expected to grow excellently during the forecast period owing to the heavy R&D investments for the development of effective drugs. The increasing sales of dermatology products are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. Asia Pacific is expected to account for a high share during the forecast period owing to the growing awareness about the care & management of acne among the population. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience a slow growth rate owing to the lower adoption of topical solutions coupled with a lack of awareness about medicines and therapies related to acne, dermatitis, and other skin conditions.

Key Development:

September 2020: Eli Lilly announced the introduction of an inspiring digital health solution for atopic dermatitis patient care & management.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dermatology-drugs-market-104432

Table of Content:

Dermatology Drugs Market Overview Dermatology Drugs Product Overview Dermatology Drugs Market Segment by Type Global Dermatology Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2027) Global Dermatology Drugs Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027) Global Dermatology Drugs Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021) Global Dermatology Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027) Global Dermatology Drugs Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027) Global Dermatology Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027) Global Dermatology Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027) Global Dermatology Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027) Global Dermatology Drugs Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027) Global Dermatology Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)



Toc Continue…

Related Reports:

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Therapeutics Market

Dental Laboratory Handpiece Market Growth

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs