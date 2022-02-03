North America Osteoporosis Treatment Projection By COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share, Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Analysis to 2028

Market Overview

The North America osteoporosis treatment market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 8.29 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the growing number of government approvals for the therapeutic drugs that are propelling the demand in the North America osteoporosis treatment options. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “North America Osteoporosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Bisphosphonate, Hormone Replacement Therapy, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs), RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral); By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Stores, and Online Pharmacies), 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 5.18 billion in 2019.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Experience a Sluggish Growth at 2.3% CAGR in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the healthcare systems and hospitals to divert their complete focus on treating people suffering from the disease. In contrast, several elective medical procedures and osteoporosis treatment appointments have either been canceled or postponed. Based on our analysis, the market will exhibit a slow growth at 2.3% CAGR in 2020 due to the aforementioned reasons. However, the market will return to normalcy once the pandemic is over.

Osteoporosis is a type of medical condition that occurs when the bone synthesis gets interrupted and if left unattended, often may lead to a fracture. In addition to this, the condition leads to brittle and lower density of bones and is mostly common in the older population, along with women.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will have an impact on the market. Furthermore, the report includes significant insights into the regional insights that include different regions, which are contributing to the market growth. It includes the competitive landscape involving the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, collaborate, and acquire other companies that will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as Porter’s five forces analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Osteoporosis to Promote Growth

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), around 10 million Americans aged 50 and older suffer from osteoporosis of the hip. The increasing prevalence of this disease that results in the deformity and fragile nature of the bones is expected to boost the demand for the market for North America osteoporosis treatment. Moreover, several companies are focusing on developing novel therapeutic solutions leading to the growing approvals by the U.S. FDA in treating osteoporosis will contribute to the North America osteoporosis treatment market growth in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

Parenteral Segment to Showcase Exponential Growth

Based on the route by administration, the parenteral segment is expected to hold a significant North America osteoporosis treatment market share due to increasing R&D activities by the healthcare companies to develop novel parenteral drugs during the forecast period.

COUNTRY INSIGHTS

Presence of Established Players in the U.S. to Feed Market Growth

Geographically, the U.S stood at USD 4.98 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the North America osteoporosis treatment market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of established players such as AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Amgen Inc. that play a pivotal role in the North America osteoporosis treatment solutions development.

The market in Canada is anticipated to experience considerable growth backed by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and supportive government policies to educate the people regarding therapeutic treatment solutions between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Collaboration between Eminent Companies to Brighten Their Market Positions

The market for North America osteoporosis treatment is experiencing proactive competition between major companies that are collaborating with other companies to expand their product portfolio and boost sales revenue. Furthermore, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as partnership, the introduction of novel products, and merger and acquisition that will bode well for the growth of the market for North America osteoporosis treatment.

Industry Development:

August 2020 – Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd commenced the Phase 1 trial of Denosumab Biosimilar, a monoclonal antibody injection adopted in the management of osteoporosis. The company has invested in R&D to develop novel therapeutics solutions for the treatment of the disease.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

AbbVie Inc. (North Chicago, Illinois, U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (Thousand Oaks, California, U.S.)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Pfizer Inc. (Brooklyn, New York, U.S.)

Merck & Co., Inc. (Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K)

Alcon (Geneva, Switzerland)

Other Prominent Player

Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Key Countries, 2019

Technology Advances, Osteoporosis Market

New Product Launches, Key Players

Key Developments, Mergers, Acquisitions, etc.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market North America Osteoporosis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Bisphosphonate Hormone Replacement Therapy Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs) RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Cardiovascular

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Stores Online Pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country S. Canada



Competitive Analysis Key Industry Developments

Global Market Share Analysis (2019)

Company Profiles (Overview, Products, SWOT, Recent Developments, Strategies, Financials (based on availability)) AbbVie Inc. Eli Lilly and Company Amgen Inc. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Novartis AG Sanofi Pfizer Inc. Merck & Co., Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Alcon Other Prominent Player



Strategic Recommendations

Continued. . .

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries.

