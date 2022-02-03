Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Projection By COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share, Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Analysis to 2028

Market Overview

The global demineralized bone matrix (DBM) market is projected to reach USD 838.9 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled “Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Market, 2021-2028”, this market’s size was USD 594.5 million in 2020 and it is expected to hit USD 624.2 million in 2021.

The explosion of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unfavorable for the demineralized bone matrix market growth as many non-essential procedures and services in healthcare facilities have been suspended. This is mainly because the majority of health and medical professionals are presently focused on treating coronavirus patients. As a result, this market slumped by -7.2% in 2020. However, with economies rebooting, large medical device companies, such as Medtronic, have been reporting sales rebound, with a notable increase in revenues.

Spine Wave Forays into Spinal Biologics with Path-Breaking Product

In July 2020, Spine Wave announced the limited market roll-out of the Tempest® Allograft Bone Matrix, marking its entry into the spinal biologics space. The new product complements Spine Wave’s family of spinal implants and enables the company to cater to the growing demand for novel bone reconstruction solutions. The demineralized bone matrix solution is made up of cancellous and partial mineral-stripped cortical bone. Since the product does not contain any non-human bone tissue materials, surgeons are assured of extracting the most out of every graft. Moreover, the solution has been designed to trigger osteoinductive processes that will facilitate even bone growth and seamless cellular migration.

Increasing Geriatric Population Worldwide to Boost the Market

The world is rapidly aging, with the number of older persons, aged 60 and above, set to overtake the number of children over the next decade. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the proportion of geriatric persons in the world will nearly double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. UN data reveal that in 2019 the number of older persons was 703 million and it will more than double to 1.5 billion by 2050. Aged persons are highly likely to develop osteoarthritis (OA), one of the foremost physical disabilities afflicting older populations, according to the National Institute of Aging. Demineralized bone matrix products are slated to play an instrumental role in mitigating the most severe effects of OA in aging people. This is attributable to the organic nature of DBM grafts, which makes these solutions more suitable for the weakening musculoskeletal structures in older persons.

Putty Segment to Hold Commanding Market Share from 2021 to 2028

On the basis of product type, the market segments include gel, putty, and others. Among these, the putty segment is forecasted to command the DBM market share due to the growing prevalence of orthopedic conditions across the globe. Complementing this trend are the technological advancements in dental bone graft solutions, along with the rising incidence of dental conditions. The gel segment accounted for 24.3% share of the global market in 2020.

Based on application, the market has been categorized into dental, craniomaxillofacial, spinal fusion, long bone procedures, joint reconstruction, and other applications. By end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. In terms of region, the market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Active Adoption of Advanced Medical Technologies to Feed the North America Market Growth

North America is expected to lead the demineralized bone matrix market share during the forecast period on account of the enthusiastic uptake of advanced bone grafting solutions by osteoporotic patients in the region. In addition, the robust healthcare infrastructure and heavy investments in biomedical R&D will further propel the regional market. In 2020, the region’s market size was USD 301.3 million.

In Europe, the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders will favor market growth, while in Asia Pacific the introduction of demineralized bone matrix products is foreseen to augment the regional market prospects.

Key Players to Concentrate on Enhancing Patient Outcomes

The focus area for key players in this market is to engineer DBM solutions that will improve patient outcomes. The idea is to develop offerings that can reduce surgery time and speed up recovery, thereby reducing the amount of time spent by patients in hospitals. With the widening acceptance of organic orthopedic implants, prominent companies are devising strategies to capitalize on the numerous opportunities thrown open by factors such as rapidly aging populations and the rising incidence of musculoskeletal conditions.

Industry Development

September 2019: Isto Biologics unveiled the Influx Demineralized Bone Matrix Putty, expanding its portfolio of osteoinductive solutions. The putty is a sophisticated allograft technology equipped with regenerative capabilities in versatile bone grafts.

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

Arthrex GmbH (Florida, United States)

RTI Surgical (Illinois, United States)

SeaSpine (California, United States)

Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, United States)

Medtronic plc (Dublin, Ireland)

Exactech, Inc. (Florida, United States)

HansBioMed (Seoul, South Korea)

Xtant Medical (Montana, United States)

Stryker (Michigan, United States)

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes) (New Jersey, United States)

