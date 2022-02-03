Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market 2022 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share, Covid-19 Impact and Research Depth Study 2028

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market report.

In December 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc., launched XOSPATA (gilteritinib) for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a FLT3 mutation in the U.S.

Drivers & Restraints

According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, the number of new acute myeloid leukemia cases is estimated to be 21,450 in the U.S. The rising prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia and unmet needs of the patients have resulted in an increased focus on the development of new drugs. New drug approvals for the acute myeloid leukemia treatment, namely Rydapt by Novartis AG, is expected to drive the growth of global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market. The rise in incidences of genetic mutations, sedentary lifestyles, high exposure to radiations are some factors leading to an increased incidence in acute myeloid leukemia globally. Moreover, the presence of potential pipeline candidates, new product launch, and increased investment by the pharmaceutical industry and research institutes are also expected to boost the market in the forecast duration.

Key players covered in the global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market research report:

Some of the major companies that are present in the global acute myeloid leukemia treatment market are VERASTEM, INC., Genzyme Corporation, Neomed Management AS, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc., and others.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major Table of Contents for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Research Report:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Insights

Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Competitive Landscape

Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Market Revenue Growth, Industry Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2021

Company Profiles

Conclusion

