Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Report 2022 : Industry Insights, Growth, Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market report.

The global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market size was USD 164.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 261.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

The burden of chronic diseases worldwide is rising rapidly owing to the increase in geriatric population, growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, coupled with urbanization. This is creating an ever increasing demand for therapeutic drugs in the API market. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian pharmaceutical industry is projected to register a significant CAGR of 22.4% during 2015-2020. China’s pharmaceutical industry is the only second fastest growing industry after India. The increasing complexity of chronic diseases and alarming rise in new cases of these diseases, have led to the rising demand for innovative drugs including biological drugs. Increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period. There has been an increase in the usage of imported raw pharmaceutical ingredients from emerging economies for the development of highly advanced biopharmaceutical products. Moreover, growing emphasis on research and development activities by many pharmaceutical firms for the introduction of innovative drugs in the market is likely to drive the API market growth during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market research report:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

AbbVie Inc.

Abbott

Aurobindo Pharma

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Biocon

Mylan N.V.

Others

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

