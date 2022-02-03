Global Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

The global antiviral drugs market is set to gain impetus from the improvements in research collaborations of industry giants to develop state-of-the-art therapeutics. Besides, the increasing prevalence of viral diseases would impact the market positively. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent study, titled, “Antiviral Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Protease Inhibitors, Polymerase Inhibitors, Integrase Inhibitors, Combination Drugs, Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, and Others), By Disease Indication (Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Influenza, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Channel) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the antiviral drugs market size is projected to reach USD 44.2 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 36.1 billion in 2018.

Highlights of the Report

Extensive analysis of the antiviral drugs market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and challenges.

Profiles of the key organizations and their business strategies.

Quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2026 to help the stakeholders in capitalizing on the existing opportunities.

Detailed information about every possible segment present in the market.

High Demand for Targeted & Specific Treatment Regimen to Boost Growth

One of the most common forms of viral infection that is occurring across the world is HIV. The diagnosis rate of HIV is improving gradually owing to the refinement of surveillance by using biological and demographic data. The World Health Organization (WHO) stated that in the year 2018, approximately 37.9 million people were affected by HIV. However, around 770,000 people died of this disease. It proves that the rising cases of HIV is fueling the demand for specific and targeted treatment regimen. Apart from that, the rising prevalence of influenza and its efficient diagnosis are set to drive the antiviral drugs market growth in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the antiviral drugs market. They are as follows:

Abbvie, Inc.

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences

Mylan N.V.

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co., Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Other key market players

