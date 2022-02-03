Drug Eluting Stents Market Growth, Segmentation, Supply Chain Analysis and Recent Technological Developments

The global drug eluting stents (DES) market size is forecast to reach USD 8.98 billion by 2026, attributable to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. A drug eluting stent is a semi-rigid device in the form of a tube that is coated with a drug that helps to prevent reoccurrence or restenosis of an arterial blockage when released. They help to reduce restenosis cases and also limits the risk of late or early thrombosis in patients. More information on the market is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coronary Stenting, and Peripheral Stenting), By Product (Polymer-based, and Polymer-free), By Scaffold (Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum-Chromium, Nitinol and Others), By Drug (Sirolimus, Paclitaxel, Zotarolimus, Everolimus, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per this report, the market value was USD 5.71 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 to 2026.
The report offers a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the market segment based on factors such as type, scaffold, drug, end-user, and regions. It also provides market figures and CAGRs of the leading segments wit its attributed reasons. Additionally, the report throws light on current drug eluting stents market trends, key industry developments, and other interesting insights. Competitive landscape, list of players operating in the market and the strategies adopted by them to earn the leading position in the market are also listed in the report. For more information on the report, log on to the company website.
Market Drivers
Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in developing nations will Propel Growth
The increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases worldwide are a significant factor in boosting the global market for drug eluting stents. Besides this, government-supported reimbursement policies and a rise in expenditure on research and development of better stents are also aiding in the expansion of the market. This, coupled with the FDA approvals and CE marks received by many stents, is expected to promote the drug eluting stents market growth in the forecast period.
On the other side, the market may face challenges in terms of product recalls. Nevertheless, the introduction of technologically advanced and novel therapeutics are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.
Regional Segmentation:
Rising Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases will Help Asia Pacific witness Significant Growth
Currently, North America is holding the dominant drug eluting stents market share owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the supported reimbursement policies supported by governments in the region. In 2018, this region generated a revenue of USD 1.80 billion. Additionally, the increasing trend of biodegradable polymer-based drug eluting scaffolds may further help this region continue dominance in the forecast period as well. On the other side, the market in Europe will emerge as the fastest-growing region owing to the rise in the number of third-generation DES with the CE mark and the rising popularity of polymer technology for the production of stents. Furthermore, the increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases and the improving medical infrastructure and medical facilities will help Asia Pacific witness significant growth in the coming years.
List of Significant Drug Eluting Stents (DES) Market Manufacturers are as follows:
Abbott
Boston Scientific Corporation
Biotronik
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Medtronic
Terumo Corporation
Other Players
