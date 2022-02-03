Lactose Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Growth Insights, Regional Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape

The global lactose market size is projected to reach USD 1.53 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 1.19 billion in 2018. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Lactose Market Size, Share Trends & Industry Analysis, By Purity (Crude Lactose, Edible Lactose, and Refined-edible Grade Lactose), By Color (Yellow Lactose, Pale-yellow to White Lactose, and White Lactose), By Applications (Food, Feed, Infant Formula, and Pharmaceuticals), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the market is likely to gain momentum from the rising application of lactose in various industries, namely, food and beverages and feed. It is also used in the making confectioneries, bakery products, and creams.

Highlights of the Report

Elaborate information regarding the lactose market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and other related challenges.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape consisting of joint ventures, new product launches, innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and agreements.

Market size in terms of both value and volume.

Usage of Lactose in Making Sports Drinks Will Drive Market Growth

The sports and dietary supplements industry is growing at a sizeable rate all over the world. It is occurring because of the rising participation of the populaces in active and recreational sports. Also, increasing number of organized sports is contributing to the growth of this industry. The regional governments as well as non-profit organizations are also taking various initiatives to increase the awareness about health, fitness, and personal well-being amongst the masses. This is resulting in the rising demand for clinical and sports nutrition products. In the food industry, lactose is experiencing high demand owing to its clinically proven health benefits and other physical properties that are making it the perfect ingredient for making sports drinks. It is expected to boost the lactose market growth during the forecast period.

Refined-edible Grade Lactose Segment to Exhibit Immense Growth Backed by Demand from Infant Formula Industry

In terms of purity, the market is fragmented into refined-edible grade lactose, edible lactose, and crude lactose. Out of these, the edible grade lactose segment had acquired 27.1% lactose market share in 2018. However, the refined-edible grade lactose segment had generated the highest revenue in 2018 and had lead the market. It is widely used in the infant formula and pharmaceutical industries. Several prominent players are offering novel products, such as dry-blend infant-grade lactose. It is, in turn, increasing demand for refined-edible grade lactose. Additionally, these industries have set up a few strict specification requirements for this type of lactose that requires additional steps for purification. All these factors are likely to propel this segment in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the most reputed companies operating in the global lactose market. They are as follows:

Kerry Inc.

MILEI GmbH

FrieslandCampina

LACTALIS Ingredients

Glanbia Plc.

Lactose (India) Limited

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Arla Foods Ingredients Group A/S

Armor Proteines

Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co.KG

Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc.

