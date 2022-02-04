Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2027

The increasing number of people suffering from sleeping problems such as difficulty in breathing while asleep, and others, is driving the global market for sleep apnea devices, says Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled,” Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Device Type (Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Sleep Laboratories, Homecare Settings, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2027.”

Leading Players operating in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

GE

Cadwell Industries,

Oventus Medical Ltd

Philips

Löwenstein Medical France

ResMed

Braebon Medical Corporation

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

SomnoMed

Compumedics Limited official

Asia Pacific to Witness Faster Growth on Account of Rising Awareness About Increasing Importance of Maintaining Good Health Among People

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global sleep apnea devices market to be dominated by North America on account of the rising prevalence of sleep apnea. In addition to this, the increasing number of obese people and their sleeping disorders is boosting the market globally. The healthcare expenditure in developed nations such as Canada and the U.S. is high, besides the prevalence of high awareness about health and the importance of maintaining it is propelling the demand for proper medical ailment, including sleeping problems. All of the factors mentioned above directly or indirectly promote growth of the sleep apnea devices market in North America, making it the leading region in the market.

On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is prognosticated to emerge as the fastest growing region because of the increasing number of ageing population, large number of patient pools, rising incidence of sleep apnea, and the increasing prevalence of unhealthy lifestyle practices. The rise in disposable income of people have helped them to opt for better medical facilities and thus, acts as a major driver for the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Device Type

Diagnostic Devices

Pulse Oximeters

Polysomnography Devices (PSG)

Actigraphy Devices

Others

Therapeutic Devices

Positive Airway Pressure Devices (PAP) Continuous PAP (CPAP) Auto PAP (APAP) Bi-level PAP (BiPAP)

Adaptive Servo Ventilation Devices (ASV)

Oxygen Devices Oxygen Concentrators Portable Oxygen Concentrators Liquid Portable Oxygen

Oral Appliances

Masks & Accessories

Others

