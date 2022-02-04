Global Vitiligo Treatment Market Projected to Reach US$ 1,944.5 Mn by 2026 | Growth, Demand, Trends, Development

The global vitiligo treatment market is likely to gain impetus from an ever rising demand for innovative and modern treatment options for vitiligo. According to Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Vitiligo Treatment: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global vitiligo treatment market was valued at US$ 1,243.8 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to reach US$ 1,944.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vitiligo-treatment-market-100580

In terms of treatment, the global vitiligo treatment market is grouped into topical treatment, surgical procedures, light therapy, and others. Amongst these, the topical treatment segment had held majority of the vitiligo treatment market share. This is because of the increasing patient pool, need for numerous treatment methods for vitiligo, and an increasing number of research and development activities. However, lack of awareness regarding the available vitiligo treatment and reduction in the diagnosis rate may hamper the vitiligo treatment market growth.

Quick Buy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100580

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

Incyte Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Other players

Key Players Focus on Effective Medicine Launch to Strengthen Market Position

Incyte Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, based in the U.S., announced the result of its dose-ranging, randomized, vehicle-controlled, and double-blind Phase 2 study evaluating ruxolitinib cream, an anti-inflammatory, nonsteroidal, and JAK inhibitor therapy in patients with vitiligo between the age group of 18 to 75 years of age. The results were out after 24 weeks. The study met its primary goal and treated many patients with the help of ruxolitinib cream for 24 weeks. The results were presented at the 24th World Congress of Dermatology in Italy. The positive result supports the potential of ruxolitinib cream in providing novel treatment for chronic autoimmune disease.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., a multinational pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Hyderabad, announced the launch of Melgain in June 2014. Melgain is a lotion that is considered to be the first peptide-based drug for vitiligo. The lotion is effective and very safe to use for the treatment of vitiligo for children and adults.

Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the most prominent companies operating in the global vitiligo treatment market. Some of them are Bausch Health Companies Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Puneet Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., and other players.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vitiligo-treatment-market-100580

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of vitiligo by key countries Pipeline analysis Recent industry developments – mergers & acquisitions Recent developments in R&D



Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs