Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

The global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) treatment market size was valued at USD 7,270.9 Million in 2018 and is Projected to Reach USD 14,972.6 Million by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 9.5% between 2019 and 2026.

Drivers & Restraints

Growing economic burden of aucte bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) including direct and indirect cost of treatment, along with prolonged treatment duration and lack of effective drugs in treating skin infections, has presented significant unmet needs in the global acute skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) treatment market growth. This is providing huge opportunities for major players to enter the ABSSSI treatment market by introducing new drugs against MRSA, with an aim to fight the resistant bacteria thus lowering the economic burden of the treatment cost. This coupled with increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired ABSSSI and demand for effective drugs, will fuel the ABSSSI treatment market growth in the future.

Key players covered in the global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market research report:

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

ALLERGAN

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other prominent players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections Treatment Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

