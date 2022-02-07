Orthodontics Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Orthodontics Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Orthodontics Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Orthodontics Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Orthodontics Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Orthodontics Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The market is USD 5.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.36 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.2% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

The rising prevalence of dental malocclusions worldwide is one of the primary reasons for the orthodontics market growth. Dental malocclusion is characterized as morphological variations that may or may not be associated with other diseases and pathological conditions. According to Align Technology, one of the major players in the orthodontic industry, there are around 12 million cases of dental misalignment and malocclusion across the globe seeking treatment, out of which approximately one-third of the cases are in Asia Pacific. Many public players have initiated prevention and awareness programs to address the increasing prevalence of dental malocclusions, which is expected to fuel the demand for orthodontic products. Furthermore, the unmet needs of the patient population is another important factor which is poised to surge the market during the forecast period. Several major manufacturers and governments have started an initiative to fill the gaps in orthodontics treatment through partnerships and policies.

Key players covered in the global Orthodontics Market research report:

3M

Ormco Corporation

DB Orthodontics

Biolux Research Ltd.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Orthodontics Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

