Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Endoscopy Ultrasound Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global endoscopic ultrasound market size stood at USD 830.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,375.6 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases worldwide is one of the primary reasons for the growth of the market. Gastrointestinal cancers are the leading cause of death in the U.S. and the second leading cause of death globally. According to the American Cancer Society, about 27,510 cases of stomach cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2019. Thus, there is a huge unmet need for early diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases which is expected to propel the demand for such endoscopic ultrasound products during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and a significant increase in endoscopic services and ultrasound endoscopic surgeries are anticipated to increase the endoscopic ultrasound market size during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market research report:

Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Medi-Globe GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Endoscopy Ultrasound Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

