Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Revenue and Growth Rate Through 2026

The global veterinary diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases such as swine flu and rabies is the main factor driving the growth of this market. Zoonotic diseases are those which humans contract from animals, birds or insects. They pose grave danger not only to the person infected, but also to other people who might come in close contact with him or her, laying the groundwork for an epidemic. A study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that 75% of emerging infectious diseases affecting humans are zoonotic in origin. This was already witnessed during the recent Ebola outbreak and rapid spread of swine flu a few years earlier. Preventing the birth of such diseases is crucial for public health as they also cause huge economic losses. According to the WHO, zoonotic epidemics between 1997 and 2009 led to a loss of about USD 80 billion. Thus, veterinary diagnostic techniques are set to witness a surge in demand in the upcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/veterinary-diagnostics-market-101040

According to the Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments and Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Hematology, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging, Clinical Biochemistry, and Others), By Animal Type (Livestock and Companion), End-user (Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Veterinary Reference Laboratories, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, the market value stood at USD 4.4 billion in 2018. The report also contains an exhaustive analysis of the various factors and regional and competitive dynamics that are likely to influence the market during the forecast period. Additionally, it provides businesses with sound research which can aid them in making informed decisions and forming smart strategies for the future.

Quick Buy:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101040

Europe to Display Impressive Growth; North America to Dominate the Scene

Rising prevalence in veterinary disorders, especially among pet dogs, and increasing pet ownership will put North America in the driver’s seat in terms of revenue. Growing investment in veterinary research will favor growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period. The market in Asia-Pacific will be primarily driven by rising pet population in India and China along with increasing livestock numbers. In Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, availability of affordable medical equipment will bode well for the market.

Fortune Business Insights identifies some of the major players in this market:

DRE Veterinary

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

IDEXX

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

VCA Antech, Inc.

Virbac

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/veterinary-diagnostics-market-101040

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments Such As Mergers & Acquisitions Prevalence of Key Veterinary Diseases, In Major Countries, 2018 Pet Ownership Statistics by Key Countries, 2018 Overview of Pet Insurance by Key Countries, 2018 Technological Advancements In Veterinary Diagnostics Devices Key Industry Trends



Toc Continue…

Related Reports:

Fibrin Sealants Market Key Players

Fibrin Sealants Market Demand

Fibrin Sealants Market Segments

Cancer Cachexia Market

Digestive Health Market Trends

Digestive Health Market Growth

Digestive Health Market Key Players

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs