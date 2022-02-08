Internet of Medical Things Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Internet of Medical Things Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Internet of Medical Things Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Internet of Medical Things Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Internet of Medical Things Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The market is projected to grow from USD 30.79 billion in 2021 to USD 187.60 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 29.5% during the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

The internet of health things helps to reduce patient costs significantly, thereby reducing the burden of healthcare costs on patients and governments. The relationship between IoMT and medtech companies is valuable in strengthening the healthcare organizations to accomplish better outcomes, improve efficiency and deliver advanced care to the patients. Companies are aiming to empower and transform the care given to patients. Additionally, companies are actively focusing on investing in IoT technology along with government organizations. According to the McKinsey study, the IoT deployments in the healthcare industry are expected to grow faster than any other industry. Also, the study states that IoMT is likely to have a global economic impact of USD 1.6 trillion by 2025. Moreover, the World Telecommunication Development Conference projected that by the end of 2020, 40% of the IoT technology would be healthcare-driven. This is expected to bolster the internet of medical things market growth.

Key players covered in the global Internet of Medical Things Market research report:

Boston Scientific Corporation (Marlborough, U.S.)

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) (Chicago, U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Brunswick, U.S.)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

Cisco (San Jose, U.S.)

IBM (Armonk, U.S.)

Hill-Rom Services, Inc . (Welch Allyn) (Indiana, U.S.)

BIOTRONIK (Berlin, Germany)

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Internet of Medical Things Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

