Biobanking Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Biobanking Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Biobanking Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Biobanking Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Biobanking Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Biobanking Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global biobanking market size stood at USD 25.09 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 49.46 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Cord blood is the blood that remains in the umbilical cord post-delivery of a baby. It is the most abundant source of stem cells that is conserved and processed for clinical research. The conservation of cord blood is on high demand in the field of biobanking and thus, is likely to increase the potential of the market in the coming years. Moreover, the launch of cord blood stem cell biobanking is majorly driving the market. For instance, in February 2020, Lund University in Sweden launched the world’s largest stem cell biobanking. The biobank will help researchers understand the origin of the most common disorders, such as Alzheimers disease and Parkinsons disease. Additionally, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide also plays a significant role in contributing to the launch of stem cell biobanks. Therefore, a rising number of biobanks will drive the biobanking market growth in the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Biobanking Market research report:

Medizinische Universität Graz

UK Biobank

Shanghai Zhangjiang Biobank

Isenet Biobanking

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ProMedDx

IBBL

Brooks Life Sciences

ASKION

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Biobanking Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

