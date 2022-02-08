Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global transcatheter heart valve replacement (THVR) market size was USD 4.04 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.34 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Adequate government as well as private reimbursement policies for transcatheter heart valve replacement is resulting in increasing number of procedures which is fostering the demand for these products. In June 2019, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated the reimbursement policies for THVR. The updated rule increased the procedure volume requirement for reimbursement of transcatheter heart valve replacement. Also, according to the new rule, hospitals in the U.S. that want to maintain the existing transcatheter heart valve replacement programs, are required to perform at least 50 aortic valve replacement including 20 TAVR procedures every year. This is projected to drive the transcatheter heart valve replacement market growth.

Key players covered in the global Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market research report:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Abbott

Medtronic

LivaNova PLC

Boston Scientific Corporation

CryoLife, Inc.

Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Transcatheter Heart Valve Replacement Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

