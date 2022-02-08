Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global anti-inflammatory biologics market size was valued at USD 64.84 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 149.80 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing prevalence of autoimmune inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel diseases, ulcerative colitis, and others is the major factor driving market growth. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, in 2017, 125 million people across the world were estimated to have psoriasis. This is anticipated to foster the market during the forecast period. In addition to this, the rapid adoption of biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases as well as favorable reimbursement for biological therapy is expected to favor the market growth.

Key players covered in the global Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market research report:

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

UCB S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Biogen

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

