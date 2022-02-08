Insulin Pump Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Insulin Pump Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Insulin Pump Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Insulin Pump Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Insulin Pump Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Insulin Pump Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The market is projected to grow from USD 4.13 billion in 2021 to USD 11.86 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.0% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

Diabetes is a metabolic disease wherein the body is unable to convert the sugar in carbohydrates and fats into energy due to the inability of the body to produce insulin (Type 1 Diabetes) or the ineffective use of insulin production by the body (Type 2 Diabetes). As a consequence, glucose levels in the blood rise, necessitating an artificial infusion of insulin into the body, either through frequent injections or through these pumps. Thus, one of the most prominent factors catalyzing the insulin pump market growth is the rising number of diabetic patients around the globe. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, roughly 463 million adults worldwide were suffering from diabetes. By 2045, the IDF estimates that this number will swell to 700 million. Further, IDF’s analysis shows that over 1.1 million children and adolescents are living with Type 1 diabetes, while the proportion of people with Type 2 diabetes is expanding in most countries. Therefore, these pumps are set to play an instrumental role in supporting the management of this chronic disease in the next two decades.

Key players covered in the global Insulin Pump Market research report:

YPSOMED (Switzerland)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)

Insulet Corporation (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Insulin Pump Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

