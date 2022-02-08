Humeral Implant Market 2022: Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Regional Forecast | Fortune Business Insights™

Humeral Implant Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Proximal Humerus, Implant, Humeral Shaft, Distal Humerus Implant, Others), By Application (Total shoulder replacement, Shoulder Hemiarthroplasty, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2029 The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) stated that there has been a five-fold increase in the number of shoulder injuries from 200o onwards. The increasing prevalence of shoulder injuries is expected to drive the global humeral implant market between 2022 and 2029. The information is shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Humeral Implant Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Proximal Humerus, Implant, Humeral Shaft, Distal Humerus Implant, Others), By Application (Total shoulder replacement, Shoulder Hemiarthroplasty, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2029.”

Key Players Operating in The Humeral Implant Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

DePuy Synthes

Braun

Exactech, Inc.

Stryker

Arthrex, Inc.

Medartis, Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew plc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Uncemented Press Fit Humeral Implant Received FDA Clearance in March 2019, Driving the Market in North America

From a geographical standpoint, North America is estimated to maintain its dominance in the global humeral implants market by 2026. The growth is driven by the rising adoption of the prosthesis and growing concerns over sports injuries. In addition to this, companies plan to develop new products, thereby expanding their market share and strengthening their market position. For instance, uncemented press-fit humeral received FDA clearance in March 2019. This disruptive technology was introduced by Catalyst OrthoScience in 2016 and is an evolution of total shoulder system. Influenced by these product launches, the market for humeral implants is expected to flourish in the years to come.

The demand for humeral stem implant is likely to increase owing to the benefits of humerus implant surgery. These include speedy recovery, lesser hospital stays, improved range of motion, and reduction in pain. rowing demand for home healthcare settings is expected to augment the medical sensors market growth. These implants are purely anatomical in nature, avoiding overstuffing of the shoulder joint. It has the ability to replicate articular anatomy, thereby re-establishing soft tissue pressure and avoiding complications such as proximal humeral bone misfortune, per prosthetic break, and aseptic releasing. Humeral implants can ensure long-term fixation of joints and implant reliability, favouring the humeral implant market growth.

Segmentation of the Global Humeral Implant Market

By Product Type

Proximal Humerus Implant

Humeral Shaft

Distal Humerus Implant

Others

By Application

Total shoulder replacement

Shoulder Hemiarthroplasty

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Humeral Implant Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Humeral Implant Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

