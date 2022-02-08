Breast Implants Market size to reach 3 Bn by 2027 | Share, Current Trends, key Players and Geographical Overview

Rising desire to look attractive and fit among women augments demand for breast implants procedures. As per the report, the global “Breast Implants Market” was worth US$ USD 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2026. The market is likely to expand a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2026. As per a study by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation surgery with the help of implantation rose to 13% across the world between 2016 and 2027. Breast augmentation, also referred to as mammoplasty or breast enlargement, helps to increase the size of breasts by using fat transfer or breast implant. Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies for women undergoing breast implant surgery is expanding the market’s growth.

The report profiles some of the leading players highlighting their landscape. These players are mentioned below:

Allergan

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

CEREPLAS

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs S.A.

LABORATOIRES ARION

Of these, companies such as Allergan and Mentor Worldwide LLC are likely to lead the global breast implants market. Robust sale of breast implants in these two companies are likely to foster the breast implants market revenue. This, coupled with strategic collaborations, is another factor for their leading positions in the market. Moreover, Allergan’s acquisition of Keller Medical further strengthened the company’s position. Other companies are also putting efforts to stay ahead of the competition. For instance,

June 2019: GC Aesthetics launched a digital consultation solution (DCS) called Eve 4.0 in June 2019. This solution aims to offer aid to patients undergoing breast augmentation or reconstruction surgery in Brazil and Europe.

May 2019: The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery joined hands with RealSelf for initiating a clinical study on breast implants.

