Fitness Tracker Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Fitness Tracker Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Fitness Tracker Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Fitness Tracker Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Fitness Tracker Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Fitness Tracker Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The market is projected to grow from USD 36.34 billion in 2020 to USD 114.36 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.4% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

Growing awareness to stay healthy and fit to monitor fitness activities is anticipating the growth of the market. These tracking products have come a long way from being just a basic pedometer to becoming a smarter device with a colored display that tracks the sleep pattern, measures heart rate, activity monitor, and others. Being at their nascent stage in India, the fitness industry foresees a good amount of adoption, particularly amongst the younger generation. People are currently more inclined towards health clubs and gyms to limit the side-effects of a hectic lifestyle. Moreover, a regular workout helps in reducing stress, anxiety, and depression. The growing health issues are pushing people not only towards a healthy diet but also towards fitness activities. The fitness trackers help them track their exercises, thus, propelling the demand for fitness monitoring products. Besides, certain economic factors such as growing per capita healthcare expenditure, developing healthcare infrastructure, and rising investment in the industry sector to expand innovative technologies are expected to boost the global market’s growth rate by 2028. Thus, growing health awareness is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Key players covered in the global Fitness Tracker Market research report:

Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)

Apple Inc (California, United States)

Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)

Huawei Technologies

Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Google Inc. (California, United States)

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Jawbone (California, United States)

Nike (Oregon, United States)

Other Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Fitness Tracker Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

