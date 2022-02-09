COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The market is projected to drop from USD 20.05 billion in 2021 to USD 9.20 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of -10.5% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

The sudden rise in the communicable coronavirus disease leading to a global pandemic has resulted in the escalating demand for COVID-19 diagnostic procedures and products. According to the Worldometer statistics, there has been a continuous rise in new daily cases across the globe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 18th May 2021, 163,312,429 people globally are affected with COVID-19. Such rapid daily rise in cases has surged the adoption of COVID-19 diagnostic tests so as to provide early treatment to patients. Moreover, a surge in coronavirus infection has also been recorded in growing economies. For example, Brazil’s total number of cases stands at 15.9 million as of May 2021. This is likely to increase the sales of reagents & kits used in the detection of the virus. Additionally, rising R&D activities are likely to drive market growth during the forecast period. Also, higher investments are being made by several companies to support the development of diagnostic solutions. For instance, in July 2020, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) invested USD 248.7 million in new technologies to address challenges associated with COVID-19 diagnostics (which detects SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus).

Key players covered in the global COVID-19 Diagnostics Market research report:

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (Washington D.C, U.S.)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany, Europe)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland, Europe)

Quidel Corporation (California, U.S.)

bioMérieux SA (France, Europe)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (New Jersey, U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The COVID-19 Diagnostics Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Major Table of Contents for COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Research Report:

1 Market Overview

1.1 COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Type 1

1.2.2 Type 2

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Application 1

1.3.2 Application 2

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2024)

Toc Continue..

