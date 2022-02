Global Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market to Grow as Concerns Relating to Infant Health Mount Around the World

Increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyles around the world is likely to be the key growth driver of the global food for special medical purpose market size in the forthcoming years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 16 million disability adjusted life years (DALYs) and 2.8% of annual global deaths are caused by inadequate intake of fruits and vegetables. A sufficient consumption of fruits and vegetables prevents the risk of a vast spectrum of gastrointestinal disorders along with other chronic conditions. These numbers indicate that today people are at a much greater risk of contracting various lifestyle-related diseases and this will be one of the central food for special medical purpose market trends. Unhealthy diet regimes are compounded by a rising prevalence of smoking, especially among the working population around the world. As a result, a higher number of people are vulnerable to chronic metabolic disorders, heightening the need for FSMP products.

The new Fortune Business Insights report, titled “Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Nutritionally Complete Foods, Nutritionally Complete Foods with A Disease, Nutritionally Incomplete Foods), By Form (Oral, Injectable, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings), and Geography Forecast till 2026”, provides valuable insights into the different aspects of the market, such as size, share, and revenue. The detailed research proceeds to delve into a microscopic analysis of the various factors, trends, and regional and competitive dynamics that will shape the future of this market during the forecast period.

Increased Global Spending on Healthcare to Favor Growth

Healthcare spending has become one of the highest priorities for governments across the globe, resulting in a collective effort to elevate the health status of populations, especially in underdeveloped and developing countries. The WHO revealed that in 2016, around USD 7.5 trillion were spent on healthcare, accounting for 10% of the world GDP. It also found that total healthcare expenditure grew at a faster rate in low and middle-income countries than in developed countries. Since high cost is one of the limiting factors for FSMPs, higher government spending on such items can make them more accessible to low income groups where malnutrition has given rise to complex gastrointestinal disorders. Thus, steadily climbing public expenditure on health will bode well for the FSMP market revenue in the coming decade.

Key Industry Developments:

July 2018: Nestlé’s PreNAN infant milk formula for low birth weight and pre-term infants was included by the State Administration for Market Regulation of China in its Food for Special Medical Purpose list.

Nestlé’s PreNAN infant milk formula for low birth weight and pre-term infants was included by the State Administration for Market Regulation of China in its Food for Special Medical Purpose list. August 2017: Danone India introduced its renowned FSMP product, Neocate, in India. It is an amino acid-based formula and hypoallergenic food item to manage Cow’s Milk Allergy in young children as well as infants.

Prominent Players:

Gruppo Farmaimpresa

Danone India

LENUS Pharma GesmbH

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Nestle

Guangzhou New Health Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Darman Ara Corporation

