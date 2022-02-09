Market Overview

Gene Editing Market size was valued at over USD 3.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing advancements in gene editing technologies are anticipated to boost the market growth. Growing awareness regarding availability of genetically modified crops and animals will have positive impact on the overall market expansion.

Key Players The major companies in the global gene editing report include New England Biolabs, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Twist Bioscience, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. Merck KGaA, OriGene Technologies Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Horizon Discovery Ltd, Intellia Therapeutics Inc., Caribou Biosciences Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc., GenScript, CRISPR, and other prominent players.

Regional Description

Increased funding for genetic research in developed regions including North America will propel the industry expansion over the forecast period. The U.S. government funds various research programs that facilitates the process of drug discovery for several rare genetic diseases. The National Institutes of Health (NIH), a primary agency of the U.S. government is responsible for research in biomedical and genetics and grants billions of dollars in funding. For instance, about USD 1.6 million of funding from NIH allowed research team of Arizona State University and Baylor College of Medicine to evaluate advances in human genome editing. This funding also assisted in developing recommendations regarding governing of technologies and its future prospects. Research activities for drug discovery increase the preference for gene editing techniques and thus, extensive usage of gene editing techniques will stimulate the industry progression. Also, recently developed therapies and drugs used in treatment of genetic diseases have reduced the mortality rates that will influence the market revenue in the coming years.

Table of Content- Gene Editing Market:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Continued…

