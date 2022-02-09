Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size, Share, Global Trend, Future Growth, Key Players

The global “Allergic Conjunctivitis Market” is projected to gain significant revenue in the coming years on account of the increasing awareness about availability of these drugs. As per a Fortune Business Insights report titled, “Allergic Conjunctivitis Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antihistamines & Mast Cell Stabilizers, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Disease Type (Mild, and Severe), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028” the value of this market was USD 2.50 billion in 2021 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach USD 3.60 billion by the end of 2028. The forecast period is set between 2021 and 2028.

Drivers & Restraints

Rising Awareness about Availability of Drugs to Augment Growth

The increasing patient pool for allergic conjunctivitis stands as a key factor propelling the global allergic conjunctivitis market growth. The increasing development of new treatment options, and massive investments on clinical trials will also boost the market. This coupled with the rise in air pollution levels in cities, and weather changes may further intensify the level of itchiness and accordingly worsen the condition, thereby boosting the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, most of the time this illness is ignored by patients and therefore they do not opt for medical assistance. Therefore, the lack of awareness and ignorance of people towards the treatment of this conjunctivitis may hamper the market in the coming years.

Despite this, the presence of strong patient population and the rising awareness about the availability of various therapeutic drugs are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

North America Dominated Market Owing to Prevalence of Allergic Conjunctivitis

Among all regions, North America emerged dominant owing to the strong prevalence of this conjunctivitis in the region, coupled with the increasing healthcare infrastructure and facilities. In 2019, this region earned USD1.20 billion owing to the presence of major vendors and the availability of supportive reimbursement policies.

Competitive Landscape-

Bausch & Lomb, Allergan, and Alcon Hold Significant Shares Owing to Strong Portfolio

The nature of the global allergic conjunctivitis market is perfectly competitive in nature owing to the presence of small, medium, and large players. Currently, companies such as Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, and Allergan are currently holding the major shares. This is attributable to the strong product portfolio. The other players are focusing on getting product approvals and launching new products to gain a competitive edge in the market competition.

