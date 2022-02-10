Veterinary Imaging Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Veterinary Imaging Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Veterinary Imaging Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Veterinary Imaging Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Veterinary Imaging Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Veterinary Imaging Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The global veterinary imaging market size was USD 1.46 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.07 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Drivers & Restraints

Frequent episodes of disease outbreak among animals have drastically increased the demand for veterinary imaging products. The increasing awareness about veterinary diseases and possible methods of early diagnosis to prevent the outbreaks are likely to favor the global market growth during the forthcoming period. The spread of animal diseases results in the potential loss of lives and economies. For countries whose economies are majorly dependent on animals, the outbreak of livestock disease can be a serious economic burden. Thus, the timely diagnosis of livestock animals is necessary. Thus, the rising concerns of veterinary diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, and orthopedic disorders are expected to contribute to the expansion of the global market during the forecast period. For instance, According to a research article published by ResearchGate in 2019, the prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA) in pets skyrocketed in the past decade, with the condition seeing a 66 percent increase in dogs and a 150 percent increase in cats.

Key players covered in the global Veterinary Imaging Market research report:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (Boston, United States)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Mortsel, Belgium)

Esaote SpA ( Genova, Italy)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

Heska Corporation (Loveland, Colorado, United States)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (Westbrook, Maine, United States)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Carestream Health (Rochester, New York, United States)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Tochigi, Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Other Prominent Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Veterinary Imaging Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

