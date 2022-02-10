Brain Tumor Drugs Market Key News, Price Trend, 2021 Size Outlook, Share Value and Industry Forecast to 2028

Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market Size report presents an absolute overview of the global Brain Tumor Drugs Market, covering various aspects of market analysis, product definition, market segmentation, key developments, and the existing vendor landscape. Brain Tumor Drugs Market Report describes the performance of individual segments in the market development. The Global Brain Tumor Drugs Market divides the market on the basis of products, end users and types of areas.

Moreover, research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the Brain Tumor Drugs Market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment, regional market positions, segment and country opportunities for growth, Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

The market is expected to grow from USD 2.83 billion in 2021 to USD 5.64 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.4% in the 2021-2028 period.

Drivers & Restraints

Globally, the rapidly increasing prevalence of neurological disorders are identified in adults and children is augmenting the market growth. Brain disorders, which comprise an amalgamation of psychiatric, developmental, and neurodegenerative diseases, are a rising cause of morbidity globally. This can largely be attributed to the increasing geriatric population. According to the American Medical Association (AMA), by 2050, more than 20% of the global population is expected to be aged over 65 years. Furthermore, at least 60% of individuals aged 65 years and above will be living with more than one chronic condition by 2030. Thus, the rising incidence of these neurological disorders worldwide is the major factor propelling the brain tumor drugs market growth.

Key players covered in the global Brain Tumor Drugs Market research report:

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S)

Merck & Co. Inc. (New Jersey, U.S)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, U.K)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (New York, U.S)

Other Players

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Brain Tumor Drugs Market report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

